Hawkeyes will return to Pentagon to play Oregon State

IOWA CITY — The Iowa basketball team enjoyed its last visit to the Sanford Pentagon so much that it plans to do it again this season.
The Hawkeyes are scheduled to take on Oregon State in the Sioux Falls, S.D., arena on Dec. 22 as part of their non-conference schedule for the coming season.
Iowa played Colorado at the Pentagon on Dec, 22, 2017, claiming an 80-73 victory in a partisan atmosphere that Hawkeyes players described as being louder than a home game.
This will be the 29th NCAA Division I game to be played at the Pentagon since the 3,250-seat facility opened in 2013.
Because of concerns surrounding COVID-19, it’s possible the seating capacity may need to be adjusted. A news release from Iowa indicated that the Pentagon “will work closely with the schools and individual states and be ready to adjust based on guidelines and safety measures for all involved.’’
“We’re excited to have a basketball game to talk about, and we hope it will be played in front of a full house on national television, but if that may not be the case, adjustments will be made,” said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports.” It’s a thrill to welcome Iowa and their fans back to the Pentagon, and we know the Beavers and their fans will have a memorable experience as well.”
Ticket and television information will be announced at a later date.
Iowa is coming off a 20-11 season and could possibly return its entire starting lineup. Oregon State was 18-13 last season under coach Wayne Tinkle.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he was “thrilled’’ to play another game at the Pentagon, noting that “the community response to our last visit three years ago was overwhelming.’’
“We’ve heard nothing but great things about the Sanford Pentagon and the atmosphere around the game,’’ Tinkle added. “We know we’re facing a very tough opponent in Iowa, but it should be a terrific experience for our team.”
It will be the first meeting between the two schools since 1983 when Oregon State, then led by former Iowa coach Ralph Miller, defeated the Hawkeyes 53-48 in Corvallis, Oregon.
