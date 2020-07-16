Hawkeyes will return to Pentagon to play Oregon State

IOWA CITY — The Iowa basketball team enjoyed its last visit to the Sanford Pentagon so much that it plans to do it again this season.

The Hawkeyes are scheduled to take on Oregon State in the Sioux Falls, S.D., arena on Dec. 22 as part of their non-conference schedule for the coming season.

Iowa played Colorado at the Pentagon on Dec, 22, 2017, claiming an 80-73 victory in a partisan atmosphere that Hawkeyes players described as being louder than a home game.

This will be the 29th NCAA Division I game to be played at the Pentagon since the 3,250-seat facility opened in 2013.

Because of concerns surrounding COVID-19, it’s possible the seating capacity may need to be adjusted. A news release from Iowa indicated that the Pentagon “will work closely with the schools and individual states and be ready to adjust based on guidelines and safety measures for all involved.’’