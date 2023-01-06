Hawkeyes, Wolverines take the spotlight

A national spotlight will shine on the University of Iowa women’s basketball team as it attempts to rebound from its first Big Ten Conference loss of the season.

For the first time ever, two Big Ten women’s basketball games have been selected to air nationally on FOX and Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game at Michigan will be the first.

The Hawkeyes’ home game against Nebraska on Jan. 28 will also be televised nationally by FOX.

“We’re excited for that type of exposure, both for our program and for the sport," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “It will give the country a chance to see just how good Big Ten women’s basketball is and the type of talent that our teams have."

The game between the 16th-ranked Hawkeyes and 14th-ranked Wolverines features three players named earlier this week to the John Wooden Award midseason top 25.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano and Michigan’s Emily Kiser are among six players from the Big Ten named to the list which recognizes the top candidates for national player of the year honors.

Clark ranks third in the country with her average of 27.1 points per game and is seventh with an average of 6.9 assists per game, while Czinano averages 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Clark also averages 7.4 rebounds per game.

Kiser, a 6-foot-3 senior forward, leads the Wolverines with averages of 17.3 points and 7.1 rebounds, complementing the work of point guard Leigha Brown, who averages 5.9 assists per game.

Iowa (11-4) and Michigan (13-2) both enter the game at 3-1 in a Big Ten race that has just one team, Ohio State, remain unbeaten in league play through five games.

Illinois, Indiana and Maryland join the Hawkeyes and Wolverines with one league loss.

The Hawkeyes will be playing for the first time since losing 90-86 at Illinois on Sunday.

“We did the rest of the league a favor, let everybody know how difficult going to Champaign is going to be this season," Bluder said on her weekly radio show. “We need to learn from it, too, and we’ll get that chance against a very good Michigan team on Saturday."