Hawkeyes work to build depth

Readiness is at the forefront of what the Iowa basketball team hopes to accomplish in Monday’s match-up with Omaha.

The 7 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena precedes a string of five straight games against teams from power-five conference opponents before the start of Big Ten play.

Coach Fran McCaffery said Sunday he would like find some additional minutes for reserves who did not see a lot of court time in the Hawkeyes’ 83-67 win at Seton Hall on Wednesday.

Three starters played 34 minutes or more against the Pirates and only two reserves, Connor McCaffery and Ahron Ulis, saw more than three minutes of action off the bench.

Seton Hall’s pressure-based attack had a lot to do with that but McCaffery acknowledged the need for freshmen Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix and back-up big men Josh Ogundele and Riley Mulvey to be ready.

Bowen and Dix both played in the first road games of their collegiate careers, Bowen for three minutes and Dix for 30 seconds.

McCaffery doesn’t expect that to become the norm.

“Bowen and Dix are going to play a lot and both of them will be doing that for a long time,’’ McCaffery said in a video conference. “It could happen in our next game. It could happen next week. But, both of those guys are going to play a lot and we are pleased with what those guys will bring to our team.’’

Ogundele and Mulvey saw productive minutes in Iowa’s first two games of the season and based on interior match-ups, McCaffery expects that to continue.

“They’re guys who are going to be a major factor for us,’’ McCaffery said.

In general, he is pleased with what he seen from the bench in Iowa’s first three games.

Connor McCaffery continues to bring solid leadership and an improved three-point touch to the court and Ulis has been Iowa’s most productive scorer off the bench, averaging six points in addition to being second on the team in assists.

They’ll be tested by an Omaha team that is 1-3, but competed in season-opening road tests at Kansas and Nebraska.

“They played Nebraska tough and got behind early in their opener at Kansas but cut the deficit to five, seven points in the second half,’’ McCaffery said, saying preseason all-Summit League selection Frankie Fidler will present Iowa with a defensive challenge.

“Fidler is a handful, a crafty guy with size who can play,’’ McCaffery said. “He can defend. He can shoot it. He can drive it.’’