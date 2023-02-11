Lisa Bluder is convinced there is a lesson to be learned from fifth-ranked Iowa’s nine-point loss at second-ranked Indiana on Thursday.

The Hawkeye women’s basketball coach figures she will learn if her team learns as well with their work in upcoming games, beginning with a 2 p.m. game Sunday against Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Any time you lose your confidence takes a bit of a hit," Bluder said. “If we can learn from it, it can help us. We were right there with a couple of minutes to go against the second-ranked team in the country in a game where we didn’t play our best basketball."

Bluder pointed to several areas where Iowa must improve if it hopes to be in a position to be back in the race for a Big Ten title when the Hoosiers visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 26.

That work starts with reducing turnovers.

The Hawkeyes had 18 in the 87-79 loss on Thursday, the third time in six games Iowa has turned the ball over at least that many times and two shy of the season high of 20 committed in Jan. 18 game at Michigan State.

From Bluder’s perspective, many of the turnovers the Hawkeyes had against the Hoosiers were “self-inflicted."

She pointed out that seven came during the first 10 minutes of the game.

“I felt like we missed a chance to take control of the game early," Bluder said. “We gave them six more shots, six more possessions from turnovers alone."

Several came as the Hawkeyes attempted to feed Monika Czinano in the post, something that impacted the senior’s shot total.

Czinano took just six shots in the game, a season low in Big Ten play, and hit just three while maneuvering around some foul trouble.

She did not end up at the free throw line for a third straight game while totaling six points, her first single-digit scoring total in 17 games.

“We need to get her more involved," Bluder said.

Bluder said both Czinano and Caitlin Clark, who finished with 35 points but went 12-of-28 from the field, did not play their best games against Indiana.

In addition to hosting the Scarlet Knights (10-15, 4-9 Big Ten) on Sunday, the Hawkeyes (19-5, 11-2) host Wisconsin on Wednesday before closing the regular season with games at Nebraska and Maryland before the home finale with Indiana.

“We close with three really tough games, but these home games count just as much and we need to get back to playing better basketball," Bluder said.