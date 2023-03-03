IOWA CITY – As the final weekend of the regular season tips off, the University of Iowa men's basketball team finds itself a long way from 0-3 in the Big Ten Conference.

Currently one of seven teams with eight conference losses on their resume, the Hawkeyes are part of a logjam of teams tied for second place in the league.

The crowded standings leave Iowa in a position where it could be seeded anywhere from second to seventh for next week’s Big Ten tourney.

A win in Sunday’s 1 p.m. home finale against Nebraska trims that list of possibilities, guaranteeing Iowa a top-four seed and an accompanying double bye at the start of postseason play.

“That would be big,’’ Iowa forward Connor McCaffery said.

But that’s not what the Hawkeyes are thinking about.

Their thoughts are on the Cornhuskers and accomplishing what they can to finish Big Ten play at 12-8.

“There are so many scenarios still in play (128 at the moment), we just need to show up ready to play,’’ McCaffery said.

However the dust settles, McCaffery appreciates the journey that has led Iowa to a 12-5 record since it returned home from Penn State on New Year’s Day staring at an 0-3 Big Ten record.

“I think we are where we are now because our belief that we were a good team never wavered,’’ McCaffery said. “Even after those losses we kept the talk positive. We’re tough, a resilient group and we’ve stuck together.’’

Even when Northwestern and Wisconsin handed Iowa road losses last week, that didn’t change.

Their return to Iowa City from Madison was delayed one day by weather issues last week and that created time for the Hawkeyes to meet following the loss to the Badgers.

“We met in a hotel room and talked, got everybody together and on the same page and the results have shown against Michigan State and (Indiana),’’ McCaffery said.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said at his weekly news conference Friday that the Hawkeyes’ maturity has helped them work through some of the challenges the team has faced this season.

“I don’t think there was ever a doubt that they would stick together. … I felt like we had enough talent, enough depth to perform well in this league,’’ McCaffery said. “We had some really good wins at home. The win at Rutgers was huge at the time. Had some games where we didn’t shoot it well but came back and didn’t let it linger and just stayed the course like we always try to do.’’

McCaffery said he is proud of the cohesion that gave Iowa a chance.

“I’m proud of the guys and they responded,’’ he said. “And, most importantly how they continued to believe in each other.’’

Forward Payton Sandfort believes the turning point came when Iowa rallied from a 21-point first-half deficit to beat Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in early January.

“I remember checking into the game when we were down something like 23-4 and thinking this isn’t us,’’ Sandfort said. “From that point, we just went and played hard and played together and it came together. We’re a band of brothers and that hasn’t changed.’’

Sandfort called the talk following the loss at Wisconsin productive, something that reminded the Hawkeyes of how significant teamwork is to making it all work.

“We’ve seen that again the last two games,’’ Sandfort said. “Now, we need to keep that going.’’

Forward Filip Rebraca doesn’t expect that to be a problem.

“We are a team that never quits,’’ he said.