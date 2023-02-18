Riding momentum created by victories over top-ranked Purdue and 14th-ranked Indiana in the past week, the Northwestern basketball team has a lot at stake Sunday when Iowa visits.

Turns out, the Wildcats aren’t the only team with plenty to play for in the 5:30 p.m. game at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

With wins in five of their last six games, the Hawkeyes can play their way into a share of second place in the Big Ten if they are able to earn their second win over Northwestern in three weeks.

“We believe,’’ Iowa guard Tony Perkins said following Thursday’s win over Ohio State. “This year, we can still do a lot of good things, win the Big Ten tourney, go on a deep run in the NCAA tourney, too. We just have to keep playing our game.’’

That is how Northwestern has worked its way toward the top of the Big Ten standings.

The Wildcats entered the weekend one game behind league-leading Purdue and one game in front of Iowa and four other teams with six conference losses.

“There’s a lot to play for right now. We’ve got to keep it rolling,’’ Perkins said.

Northwestern is attempting to do the same, relying on defense to make a difference.

The Wildcats have given up more than 70 points in just five games this season, limiting opponents to 61.9 points and 40.6 percent shooting.

That didn’t happen in when the teams met at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 31.

Iowa put 86 points on the board and shot 55.8 percent from the field to earn a 16-point win, coming at Northwestern from every direction with five players scoring in double figures.

The Hawkeyes are anxious to see if they can do it again.

“I’m excited. That’s a good team,’’ guard Connor McCaffery said. “They’ve got veteran guys, have really good guards. They defend. They really guard you. Here, we kind of got hot at the end so they’re really going to be on a revenge tour, definitely.’’

McCaffery welcomes the sold-out environment that will greet the Hawkeyes in Evanston, saying the experience is “going to be a fun one. It looks like their home atmosphere has finally picked up a bit. They compete and they freaking go out and play hard every single game.’’

The Hawkeyes have generally matched that level of intensity as well, taking nothing for granted following their 0-3 start in the Big Ten.

Competing for the chance to earn a double-bye for the upcoming Big Ten tourney with a top-four finish, Iowa has played its way into a share of third place by winning nine of its last 12 games.

He said the losses the Hawkeyes endured when Kris Murray was injured and the humbling home loss to Eastern Illinois just before a brief Christmas break brought this team together.

“When you lose those kinds of games, that’s where you see teams separate themselves versus collapse, but we never really wavered,’’ McCaffery said.

Coach Fran McCaffery said Saturday that Iowa (17-9, 9-6) works to maintain an even keel whether it is at home or playing on the road.

That will be important against Northwestern, which has its eyes on the program’s second-ever NCAA tourney berth with continued success.

The backcourt of seniors Boo Buie and Chase Audige continue to lead the Wildcats (19-7, 10-5) and frustrate opponents.

The pair combine to average 31.9 points per game on a team which averages 68.

“They understand their roles,’’ the Iowa coach said. “They play defense and they’re aggressive. They attack. They understand the nuances of what you have to do in close games and what you have to do to win close games.’’