Hawkeyes work to maintain defensive intensity

If he could, Fran McCaffery would bottle up the defensive intensity the Iowa basketball team used to dominate Iowa State on Thursday and carry it over to the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener.

After all, the Iowa coach knows Wisconsin will show up ready to defend in Sunday’s 5:30 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

While forward Tyler Wahl is the only Badgers player who has previously played in a game at Iowa – he played a little over 26 minutes in games there in 2020 and 2021 – Wisconsin’s collective defensive mindset remains unchanged.

“What you see from them now is what you see from them all the time,’’ McCaffery said Saturday. “They have good players. Chucky (Hepburn), Wahl, (Steven) Crowl are playing at a high level. (Jordan) Davis is shooting it well. And, they defend. They always defend.’’

And that, McCaffery said is just part of business as usual in the Big Ten.

“In this league, every game is a fist fight with good players and really good coaches,’’ McCaffery said.

McCaffery, whose team will be without scoring and rebounding leader Kris Murray for a second straight game Sunday, liked the tenacity Iowa defended with against Iowa State.

“I wish we could bring that energy and play that way all the time,’’ McCaffery said. “That doesn’t always happen, though, and it helped us the other night because we weren’t perfect. We had more turnovers than we should have, we missed shots we normally make, missed free throws, areas where we can do better.’’

Iowa won’t be the only team entering Sunday’s game coming off of a win over a ranked opponent.

While the Hawkeyes started fast and routed the 20th-ranked Cyclones, Wisconsin opened Big Ten play with a 64-59 victory over 13th-ranked Maryland.

The Badgers have matched the Hawkeyes’ 7-2 start by winning close games and playing dominating defense.

Including the win over the Terrapins at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin’s last six games have been decided by five points or less.

All nine of Wisconsin’s opponents have been held below their season scoring average and four have been held to season-low point totals.

The Badgers have also held five teams below 40 percent shooting from the field.

“They play the way they have always played,’’ McCaffery said. “Against them, it always comes down to ball movement regardless of what they are doing defensively.’’

That has proven to be a strength of Iowa leading up to its Big Ten opener.

The Hawkeyes rank fourth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.72 and has averaged 10 turnovers per game, 11th best at the Division I level. The Badgers aren’t far behind, turning the ball over 10.2 times per game on average.

Sunday’s game begins the 20-game Big Ten marathon for Iowa, the only team in the league that hasn’t played at least one conference game so far.

Following an opening week that has already included a number of upsets, McCaffery said it simply seems to be business as usual in the Big Ten.

“I don’t look at it as being any different than usual. When you get a win in this conference, it’s cause for celebration, especially on the road,’’ McCaffery said.

“I don’t think there might be more parity than usual because from the way I’ve always looked it there has always been great parity in our league. That never changes.’’