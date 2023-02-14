IOWA CITY — More intriguing match-ups may be on the horizon but the only one that matters to the seventh-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team is the one right in front of it.

The Hawkeyes host Wisconsin in a 6:30 p.m. game Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and while the Badgers are 3-11 in Big Ten play, it’s not a game Iowa can afford to look beyond.

“I think our team understands that," coach Lisa Bluder said Tuesday at her weekly news conference. "One bad loss can take you out of a good position."

At 20-5 on the season and 12-2 in conference play, Iowa has put itself in a good position.

When the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee held its top-16 reveal last week, the Hawkeyes filled the seventh overall spot in the tournament field and was one of five Big Ten teams to make the early cut.

Iowa joined Indiana, Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State in the early top 16, a fluid ranking reveal that will be updated on Feb. 23 prior to Selection Sunday on March 12.

With the regular season concluding with a road game at Nebraska on Saturday followed by a Tuesday road game at Maryland and a home finale on Feb. 26 against Indiana, the Hawkeyes have their share of challenges remaining.

That’s among the reasons Bluder said her veteran team must take care of business at home this week.

She liked the way Iowa handled things Sunday on its way to a 111-57 rout of Rutgers and hopes to see the same approach against Wisconsin.

“I was so pleased with the way we came out against Rutgers, the way we started and the way we kept the intensity up the whole game," Bluder said. “We need to do bring that type of effort and energy again."

The Badgers are one of four opponents the Hawkeyes have put 100 points on the board against this season, routing Wisconsin 102-71 at the Kohl Center on Dec. 4.

“That seems like forever ago," Bluder said. “They’re coming in off a win over Minnesota in overtime and while they’re 3-11 in the conference, our team understands that record doesn’t matter. Every game is important and counts the same."

Bluder believes the Hawkeyes don’t have a bad loss on their resume.

In addition to its Big Ten losses at Indiana and Illinois, teams with 24 and 19 wins on their records, the Hawkeyes other losses have come against sixth-ranked Connecticut, North Carolina State and at Kansas State.

UConn is 22-4 on the season, North Carolina State is 17-8 and Kansas State, which edged Iowa 84-83, is 14-11 on the year.

“I really don’t feel like we have a bad loss on our resume," Bluder said. "The Kansas State game was early and on the road by one point. I don’t think we’ve had a bad loss and we want to keep it that way."