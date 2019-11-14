IOWA CITY — You can’t say members of the Iowa basketball team aren’t trying.
After each of the first two regular-season games, true freshmen Patrick McCaffery and Joe Toussaint stayed out on the court for a long time following the game, getting up extra shots and trying to work on things.
"I had to turn the lights out on them on Friday night because it got really late," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "It was probably about 11:30 and they were still in there, so got them out of there."
Junior center Luka Garza said it’s become a fairly common occurrence in recent seasons. He said he got locked out of the locker room once last season because the door automatically latches shut at midnight. He noticed that the two new kids and others have been putting in extra work.
"It’s great to see someone, especially someone that young, have that fire to succeed," Garza said. "It’s what you want to see."
It hasn’t produced great results yet. The Hawkeyes (1-1) did open with a victory over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, but then they nearly got run out of their own gym Monday in 93-78 loss to DePaul.
They will try to get things turned in the right direction Friday when they host Oral Roberts in a 7 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"You could just tell an extreme difference between the way we played … and the way we’ve been playing in practice …," said Garza, referring to the DePaul loss. "That’s obviously disappointing, but it’s just one game. We need to look at it as motivation and fuel ourselves to make sure it doesn’t happen again. It’s not a feeling you want to have or a taste you want to have in your mouth after a game."
McCaffery admitted he still is trying to figure out what he has in a team that includes five players in the rotation who did not play last season.
"We've got new faces," he said. "We're trying to figure out getting Jordan (Bohannon) in there. I think he's doing pretty well. Got Cordell (Pemsl) back in there for the first time. Probably need to get Patrick in there a little bit more. I thought Joe Toussaint was really good. I think CJ (Fredrick) is really coming around."
Against DePaul, the Hawkeyes fell behind 13-0, then panicked to a certain extent.
"We tried to get it all back at once," McCaffery said. "I think we quick shot the ball. … We had guys that I think were trying to make plays because they felt like we needed somebody to make a play. You give them credit for that, but then if it doesn't work you say, ‘Well, let's move it, move it, move it, and then try to make a play.’"
Probably the biggest problem was defense. DePaul shot 61.4 percent from the field.
"We weren’t communicating as well as we have been in practice," forward Jack Nunge said. "We all know that. We held each other accountable in the locker room after the game. We talked about communicating switches and just even staying in your stance more against their quick guys."
Although Oral Roberts is 1-2, McCaffery doesn’t expect things to get significantly easier tonight. The Golden Eagles’ two losses were by 5 and 7 points on the road against prominent in-state opponents, Oklahoma State and Tulsa. They had the lead against Tulsa into the second half on Tuesday.
"Very good team. They're a veteran club," McCaffery said. "They've got some grad transfers and some older guys. They play at a good pace. They run good stuff. … They've got a lot of different players that can score. They shoot a lot of 3s. They play loose with great confidence. I think they share the ball. They play hard.
"It'll be a real tough game for us."