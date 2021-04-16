Head coach Schafer leaves Augustana men's basketball program after 1 year for private business opportunity

After one season, Augustana College men's basketball coach is leaving the school.
The 41-year-old informed his staff, players and recruits on Thursday that he was leaving not only his collegiate alma mater but also the coaching profession to get into private business back in Arizona.
“It wasn't anything I was looking for,” said Schafer, who plans on moving back to Gilbert, Ariz., at the end of the month to start his new job in the Phoenix area. “But it's an opportunity financially and professionally that I couldn't pass up. It's unbelievable.”
Schafer coached an extremely young and inexperienced bunch of Vikings bunch to a 7-5 record in a COVID-19-pandemic shortened season. The Vikings placed fourth in the CCIW race with a 6-4 record before winning twice in the altered CCIW Tournament, making it to the semifinals before bowing out.
It was the 21st consecutive season that Augie posted a winning record in the league.
“After a lot of thought, reflection and prayer, and talking to my family, it was just too good to pass up,” said Schafer. “I decided to take it and get out of coaching.”
He admitted that most of his current players were shocked to hear the news, but said that he received texts and phone calls from all of them wishing him good luck after a team meeting.
Schafer, a Batavia, Ill., prep couldn't delve into details about the new job but said he will it still be involved in basketball, just not on the coaching side.
He graduated from Augustana in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts in speech communications and he has a Master’s of Science in Education from Wayne State (Nebraska) with an emphasis on sports management.
Schafer was a member of the Augustana men’s basketball team from 1997 through 2000, but his playing time was limited by injuries. He served as a student-assistant for the men’s program under Grey Giovanine in his senior year of 2000-01.
He then replaced Giovanine last summer.