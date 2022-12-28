Healthy Murray, McCaffery return for Hawkeyes

Leading scorer and rebounder Kris Murray and sixth-year senior Connor McCaffery are expected to return to action for the Iowa basketball team Thursday at Nebraska.

Coach Fran McCaffery said Wednesday he expects “both to play’’ in the 6 p.m. game against the Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Arena.

“Both of them are feeling good, both have practiced the last two days,’’ McCaffery said during a video conference. “They’ve both been very diligent with their treatment and rehab and I know both of them are anxious to get back.’’

Murray hasn’t played since finishing with a season-low eight points and seven rebounds in the Hawkeyes’ loss to Duke on Dec. 6 in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The junior who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game showed up two days later for Iowa’s game against Iowa State with his left foot in a walking boot and has missed three additional games since with what has been described only as a “lower leg injury.’’

Connor McCaffery has been dealing with a hand injury which kept him on the bench for the Hawkeyes’ most recent game, a 92-83 loss to 31-point underdog Eastern Illinois on Dec. 21.

Filip Rebraca is among Hawkeyes who have elevated their games during Murray’s absence.

The senior has averaged team-leading totals of 21.5 points, nine rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots over the last four games for Iowa while shooting 77.3 percent from the field.

“We want him to continue to be featured like that,’’ coach McCaffery said. “We want him to be aggressive like that.’’

Coach McCaffery said both Murray and Connor McCaffery were on the court for practice Monday when Iowa returned from a holiday break, its first workout since losing its final nonconference game of the season.

The loss dropped Iowa to 8-4 on the season and left the Hawkeyes looking for answers.

McCaffery said his team returned from its break ready to return to work.

“Obviously, we have to be better on both ends of the floor. I think we showed a tendency to quick shoot when we got behind and we settled for too many threes and missed a bunch,’’ McCaffery said.

“It wasn’t like they were horrible looks. We just needed to stick with what we do. Now, it’s a great opportunity for us to learn from our mistakes.’’

McCaffery figures the Hawkeyes will need to minimize mistakes against a Nebraska team that has six players averaging between 9.4 and 14 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 7-6 on the season and 0-2 in Big Ten play, but pushed top-ranked Purdue to overtime earlier this month at Pinnacle Arena.

“They’re a completely different team than they were a year ago,’’ McCaffery said. “I’ve been impressed with them. They are really connected. They defend. They have size. They put some pieces together.’’

While 6-foot-9 Derrick Walker leads Nebraska in scoring and rebounding, McCaffery is equally impressed with Sam Griesel, a 6-foot-7 graduate transfer from North Dakota State who averages 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

“He’s a guy who brings a lot to what they try to do,’’ McCaffery said.