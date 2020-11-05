 Skip to main content
Hilton's seating capacity for 2020-21 season: 1,373
IOWA STATE BASKETBALL

Hilton's seating capacity for 2020-21 season: 1,373

Iowa State Legislators

Iowa State fans celebrate on the court at Hilton Coliseum after an 82-77 victory over Oklahoma in 2016. ISU has announced that only 1,373 spectators will be permitted for each home basketball game during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 AP

Hilton Magic isn’t going to be quite as magical this season.

In an open letter to Iowa State fans, athletic director Jamie Pollard revealed Thursday that Hilton Coliseum will have a seating for less than 10% of its normal capacity when the Cyclones men’s and women’s basketball teams begin play this season.

Pollard said the seating capacity at Hilton during the COVID-19 pandemic will be 1,373 in an arena that normally accommodates 14,384.

"The safety of all participants and fans remains our top priority," Pollard said. "In addition to limiting the number of spectators, we will also be implementing a number of mitigation initiatives."

Those measures include requiring all spectators to wear some sort of face covering at all times.

Pollard said he and his staff will continue to rely on the recommendations of Dr. Chris Hostler of Infection Control Education for Major Sports (ICS) and ISU’s public health team.

He added that more information will be distributed next week to explain to season ticket holders how tickets will be allocated for this season’s games.

