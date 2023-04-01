DALLAS — It’s been one heck of a ride, but a couple of homegrown Hawkeyes have one final destination in mind.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder and the Hawkeyes’ national player of the year, Caitlin Clark, want to bring an NCAA women’s basketball championship back to their home state.

They’ll get that chance Sunday when Iowa plays LSU in the title game at the Final Four, taking the court at the American Airlines Center at 2:30 p.m. in a match-up between teams both seeking their first NCAA title in the sport.

“I’m proud to be an Iowa girl leading the University of Iowa. I grew up 30 minutes from campus. I didn’t go to the University of Iowa, didn’t get a scholarship offer there," said Bluder, a Marion native who played collegiately at Northern Iowa.

“My two brothers went to Iowa. Both of my daughters have went through Iowa, so it means a lot for me as an Iowan to represent our state. Iowans are proud of our state. We believe we feed the world and we did. We believe in hard work. We believe in honesty and integrity."

Bluder sees her 31-6 team as a reflection of those values.

“I want that to shine through with my team because I want my team to have the values of what we represent back home," Bluder said.

A product of the six-on-six game as a high school player, Bluder recalled Saturday playing at the college level in front of a couple hundred fans in the West Gym at UNI.

The 23rd-year Iowa coach has coached only in her home state, a career that began at St. Ambrose and led her to Drake and ultimately Iowa.

Saturday, she recalled those humble roots that would ultimately lead her to the here and now of the college game’s biggest stage.

“My first job, I drove the van and I had to recruit my husband to drive the other one sometimes," Bluder recalled about the opportunity she received to coach at St. Ambrose.

“We were telling the story yesterday about how we stopped at a rest stop once and I left a player behind, Wendy White. Two exits later, we realized Wendy wasn’t in the van and we had to spin around and go get her. She was there, standing on the side of the highway. It was a different time."

Another big game from Clark positioned the Hawkeyes to play for a championship by ending top-ranked South Carolina’s 42-game win streak with a 77-73 win on Friday night.

Clark became the first player in NCAA tourney history to top 40 points in back-to-back games in the victory, scoring 41 points against the Gamecocks.

The West Des Moines native enters the game against the Tigers needing 17 points to become the top scorer in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament.

“I think the way to put a bow on this is to win a national championship," Clark said. “I think that’s the best way, and we’re going to give it everything we have for 40 more minutes. We know that’s all we left in our season, all we have left together."

Clark welcomes the spotlight that has been on her throughout the first three seasons of her college career.

She sees it as an opportunity to grow the game and she loves sharing the joy it brings her with fans.

“What I’ve really loved about it all is seeing so many videos of people back in Iowa City, every single bar packed with people screaming about women’s basketball. That’s so cool to see your impact on your university and your state," Clark said.

“People love this game and love this team. I truly don’t think we would be here if it wasn’t for our fans, the way they’ve supported us and the way they’ve traveled. They’re here because they understand the game and how great it is."

Iowa’s next game has remained her focus and Clark suggests it will take time for her to really reflect on everything that has happened during the Hawkeyes’ run to the national title game.

“More than anything," Clark said, "I’m grateful and I want it to end with a championship."