FAN GUIDE

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s games: (8) Murray State vs. (9) Evansville, noon; (5) Missouri State vs. (12) Bradley, 2:30 p.m.; (7) Southern Illinois vs. (10) Indiana State, 6 p.m.; (6) Illinois-Chicago vs. (11) Valparaiso, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games: (1) Illinois State vs. Murray State/Evansville winner, noon; (4) Drake vs. Missouri State/Bradley winner, 2:30 p.m.; (2) Belmont vs. Southern Illinois/Indiana State winner, 6 p.m.; (3) Northern Iowa vs. Illinois-Chicago/Valparaiso winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games: Semifinals, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Sunday’s game: Championship, 1 p.m.

TICKETS

All session: $65

Single session: $25, $20 and $12 based on seat location

When accompanied by an adult, youths eighth grade or younger can purchase $12 single-session tickets for $6 all four days when wearing their favorite team’s t-shirt, jersey or sweatshirt

Tickets are available at the Vibrant Arena box office and on Ticketmaster.com

THEME DAYS

Thursday: Frothy Thursday with $2 beers during both sessions

Friday: Free bingo during both sessions

Saturday: $1 popcorn and Fan Fun Zone with a bounce house, crafts, games and activities

Sunday: Fan Fun Zone

FAN SPOTS

Nine Missouri Valley schools have designated a Quad-Cities establishment as a meeting place for their fans before and after games. By school:

Belmont: Treehouse Pub & Eatery

Drake: The Brew House at Vibrant Arena

Evansville: Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse banquet room

Illinois State: Pour Bros.

Indiana State: Rock Island Ale House

Missouri State: Bier Stube (Moline)

Murray State: Bad Boyz Pizza

Northern Iowa: Backwater Jacks (at Stoney Creek Hotel)

Valparaiso: Bent River Brewing Company