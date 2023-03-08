FAN GUIDE
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s games: (8) Murray State vs. (9) Evansville, noon; (5) Missouri State vs. (12) Bradley, 2:30 p.m.; (7) Southern Illinois vs. (10) Indiana State, 6 p.m.; (6) Illinois-Chicago vs. (11) Valparaiso, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games: (1) Illinois State vs. Murray State/Evansville winner, noon; (4) Drake vs. Missouri State/Bradley winner, 2:30 p.m.; (2) Belmont vs. Southern Illinois/Indiana State winner, 6 p.m.; (3) Northern Iowa vs. Illinois-Chicago/Valparaiso winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games: Semifinals, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Sunday’s game: Championship, 1 p.m.
TICKETS
All session: $65
Single session: $25, $20 and $12 based on seat location
When accompanied by an adult, youths eighth grade or younger can purchase $12 single-session tickets for $6 all four days when wearing their favorite team’s t-shirt, jersey or sweatshirt
Tickets are available at the Vibrant Arena box office and on Ticketmaster.com
THEME DAYS
Thursday: Frothy Thursday with $2 beers during both sessions
Friday: Free bingo during both sessions
Saturday: $1 popcorn and Fan Fun Zone with a bounce house, crafts, games and activities
Sunday: Fan Fun Zone
FAN SPOTS
Nine Missouri Valley schools have designated a Quad-Cities establishment as a meeting place for their fans before and after games. By school:
Belmont: Treehouse Pub & Eatery
Drake: The Brew House at Vibrant Arena
Evansville: Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse banquet room
Illinois State: Pour Bros.
Indiana State: Rock Island Ale House
Missouri State: Bier Stube (Moline)
Murray State: Bad Boyz Pizza
Northern Iowa: Backwater Jacks (at Stoney Creek Hotel)
Valparaiso: Bent River Brewing Company