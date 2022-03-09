Hoops in the Heartland: Five storylines to follow

Five storylines to follow during Hoops in the Heartland, the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center:

1. The top dogs

Picked eighth in the league’s preseason poll, Southern Illinois is the top seed for the Missouri Valley’s 15th neutral-site tournament.

The Salukis won their first regular-season championship since 2007 last weekend, finishing 20-8 overall and 15-3 in the conference having won nine of their last 11 games.

Coach Cindy Stein will retire at the end of the current season but doesn’t want her team to get caught up in that.

“We’re going into Moline hungry, hungry to win more games,’’ Stein said. “We’re not going to get emotional about things. I’m doing what I can to keep them hungry and we’ll see where it leads.’’

All-Missouri Valley selections Abby Brockmeyer, Makenzie Silvey and Gabby Walker lead Southern Illinois.

2. The tradition

No program has won more Missouri Valley tourney titles than the 11 won by Missouri State.

The second-seeded Lady Bears last won Hoops in the Heartland in 2019 and this year’s team is built around defense and a pair of all-league players.

Sixth-year senior Brice Calip, a three-time first-team all-conference and all-defensive team selection, averages 12.1 points, six rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Abi Jackson, who saw her role increase following season-ending injuries to Abby Hipp and Jasmine Franklin, averaged 15.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in league play.

They’re part of a team that allows a league-low 53.6 points while holding opponents to 36.1-percent shooting.

3. The late-season surge

Loyola is the fifth seed for the tournament and enters the postseason on a bit of a roll heading into its Friday quarterfinal against fourth-seeded Illinois State.

The Ramblers have won six of their last seven games including a 60-42 win over Missouri State last Saturday that ended a 17-game losing streak to the Lady Bears.

Senior Allison Day scored a game-high 16 points in the win and allowed Loyola to move to 18-11 on the season, the program’s highest win total since the 1988-89 season.

The Redbirds, led by all-conference pick Juliunn Redmond, have two wins over the Ramblers on their 12-6 Missouri Valley resume.

4. The different season

Thursday’s opening-round games include a rematch of the 2021 Hoops in the Heartland title game between Bradley and Drake, two teams that have experienced very different seasons.

The Braves are seeded 10th, winning just one league game this season, while the Bulldogs finished 9-9 in the league and play as the seventh seed.

Point guard Tatum Koenig is the only active player on the Bradley roster who saw more than 10 minutes of playing time in last year’s championship game.

Drake, returning all-league picks Grace Berg and Maggie Bair and benefiting from the skill of Iowa transfer Megan Meyer, leads the Missouri Valley in shooting for a seventh-straight year with its 45.5% touch from the field.

5. The next generation

Only two freshmen — both products of central Iowa high school programs — rank among the top 30 scorers in the Missouri Valley this season and they are among a group of solid young guns who will take the court at the TaxSlayer Center.

Bradley’s Caroline Waite, a freshman guard from Ames, ranks seventh in the conference in scoring and leads the Braves in scoring at 13.1 points per game, while Drake’s Katie Dinnebier, a former Waukee prep, is 27th in the conference at nine points per game.

Drake’s Anna Miller, a 6-foot-3 forward from Rochester, Minn., shares 13th in the league in rebounding at 5.5 per game and joined Dinnebier and Waite on a conference all-freshman team that also includes forwards Abbie Draper of Bradley and Arianna Smith of Indiana State.

