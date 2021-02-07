Hoosiers find a way to frustrate Hawkeyes again

It seems as though every basketball team, no matter how good, has one opponent that just gets under its skin and has its number.
For Iowa this season, there’s no question who that is. It’s Indiana.
The Hoosiers, nestled in the second division of the Big Ten standings, found a way to beat the No. 8-ranked Hawkeyes for the second time in fewer than three weeks Sunday, twice rallying from big deficits and pulling out an improbable 67-65 victory at the Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
Armaan Franklin, who struggled shooting the ball all day, drilled an 18-foot jump shot with 1.8 seconds remaining to break a 65-65 tie. Franklin had made just 1 of 9 shots prior to that, but he got Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp slightly off balance with a jab step, then rose up and hit the game-winner.
Following timeouts by each team, Iowa’s Connor McCaffery threw a court-length pass that caromed off the opposite backboard. Jordan Bohannon grabbed the ball and flung it at the hoop from about 45 feet away as the clock expired.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said the plan was to throw a long pass to Luka Garza on the final play.
He added that he had no problem with the way his team defended on Franklin’s shot.
“The last thing Wiesy wants to do is foul,’’ he said. “You want to make him make a tough contested 2, and he made it. So you know what you need to do? You need to tip your hat to him.’’
Garza, who scored 16 of his 18 points in the second to match Wieskamp’s final total, said the same thing.
“He’s 1 for 9 before that and hits a really tough shot,’’ Garza said. “That’s some grit right there.’’
Iowa (13-6, 7-5 Big Ten) was held to its lowest point total of the season. The previous low came in an 81-69 loss to the Hoosiers on Jan. 21.
The Hawkeyes held a 62-61 lead with a minute remaining in the game, but Trayce Jackson-Davis scored inside to put the Hoosiers on top.
Garza, who had scored 12 straight points for Iowa at that juncture, got a close-in shot at the other end but missed it. He mentioned the play repeatedly in his post-game interview.
“It’s an easy shot,’’ he said. “I’m upset about that. I was in a position to put my team in position to win the game … That one’s going to sit with me for awhile.’’
Jackson-Davis, who led Indiana with 17 points and 12 rebounds, made two free throws with 40.5 seconds left but Bohannon nailed a deep 3-pointer to tie the score with 27 seconds left.
Indiana then ran the clock down with Franklin finally hitting his game-winner.
The Hawkeyes twice seemed on the verge of blowing out the Hoosiers as they put together 14-0 scoring runs early in each half.
They led by as much as 13 (17-4) in the first half and by 10 (45-35) in the second half but each time allowed Indiana to crawl back into the game.
Fouls played a major role in the Hoosiers’ first-half comeback. McCaffery, as he always does, opted not to use his top players after they pick up two fouls in the first half.
As a result, Garza did not play in the final 12:30 of the half and Connor McCaffery did not play in the last 10:16. Keegan Murray, who again started in place of the injured CJ Fredrick, played only seven minutes in the half and Bohannon also sat out the final minutes of the half.
That allowed the Hoosiers to score the final nine points and take a 33-31 halftime lead.
Coach McCaffery said he never considered putting either Garza or his son back in the game after their second fouls and bristled at reporters who asked about the strategy.
“You guys are unbelievable,’’ he said. “You want me to play the bench so I play the bench because guys are in foul trouble. Then you want me to take them out. How are they ever going to get better? How are they going to improve? It’s a ridiculous question.’’
Garza questioned his second foul, on which he was called for throwing an elbow while making a move to the basket, calling it a “50-50’’ play.
“I’ve got to do a better job and I can’t put my team in a position where they need to play without me for 13 minutes,’’ he said.
But he declined to question his coach's judgment.
“I trust Coach McCaffery and his decisions,’’ he said. “That’s all I’ve got to say about that.’’
McCaffery also bristled at the officials, picking up a technical foul in the middle of the half.
Wieskamp, who scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half to keep the Hawkeyes going, admitted the officiating was frustrating.
“Obviously, it’s a physical game in the Big Ten. It’s always going to be extremely physical,’’ he said. “When they’re calling those tick-tack fouls, it’s frustrating … We’ve just got to play through that. We know every game is going to be a fistfight.’’
The loss was the fourth in the past five games for the Hawkeyes and it makes a late run at a Big Ten title highly unlikely.
“We’re going to be fine,’’ Garza said. “There’s some good things to come out of today. We came out with a lot of energy on the defensive end. It was one of our better defensive performances.’’