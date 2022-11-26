Horned Frogs' inside attack handles Hawkeyes

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Iowa's first loss of the basketball season was an inside job.

TCU pounded the ball down low early and often Saturday night, piling up 58 points in the paint on its way to 79-66 victory over the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic.

"I don't think we handled their physicality well. We were just a little sideways," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a Learfield Sports postgame interview.

The Hawkeyes never led, falling behind 9-0 to start the game and tying the score on four occasions before the Horned Frogs took a 36-34 lead into the locker room at halftime.

But, cold shooting over the first 10 minutes of the second half sent Iowa to its first setback in six games this season.

The Hawkeyes hit just four of their first 14 shots from the field after halftime as TCU grew its lead to double digits with a 13-2 run.

Mike Miles, the Big 12 preseason player of the year, laid the ball in on a break and knocked down a jumper before a lay-in by Micah Peavy left the Hawkeyes in a 58-43 hole with 12 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the game.

Another run of 10 unanswered points led the Horned Frogs to a lead which reached 72-49 with just over seven minutes remaining.

"When a team is making a run on you, you can't quick shoot the ball and I felt we did that," McCaffery said. "We were getting some point-blank looks but they didn't go for us. We were missing threes (going 3-for-17), missing shots we normally make."

A basket by Kris Murray, who finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, ended a three-minute drought and Iowa trailed by 23 points on three occasions before Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis combined for 12 of the Hawkeyes' final 14 points.

Perkins and Ulis each finished with 15 points to lead Iowa, which gave up 22 points off of a season-high 15 turnovers.

"We could have taken care of the ball better," Ulis said. "All of us, all of us guards, we needed to take better care of it."

After matching TCU's 53% start from the field, Iowa shot just 34.3% in the second half as the Horned Frogs pulled away to their fifth win in six games.

Peavy and Miles led TCU with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

The Horned Frogs held Murray to 4-of-14 shooting from the field, something McCaffery believed to be a byproduct of how TCU defended the Hawkeyes' scoring leader.

"They were being physical with him. He didn't get off to a great start, missed a lay-up, and that had him a little sideways," McCaffery said. "When you miss those shots you usually make, it starts to wear on you."

Ulis described the loss as something Iowa can learn from.

"We need to use this as a learning situation for us," Ulis said. "It was a tough game, but we can't dwell on it. We've got to get ready for the next one."

McCaffery counts on that.

"You learn from wins and you learn from losses," McCaffery said. "We'll learn from this. In the long term, this experience will benefit us."

TCU scored the game's first nine points, prompting McCaffery to go to his bench less than three minutes into the game.

Inserting Ulis, Connor McCaffery and Dasonte Bowen into the lineup, he found the offensive shot in the arm he was looking for.

The trio helped Iowa play its way back into the game with an 11-2 run.

"We tried to come in and provide a spark,'' Ulis said. "Down 9-0, we had to come in and bring the energy level up, starting on the defensive end and carrying that over to the offensive end of the floor."