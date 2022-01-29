Hot-shooting Ambrose men hold off Wave

A late-game run by Calumet St. Joseph didn’t shake St. Ambrose on Saturday.
The Fighting Bees simply kept on working and answered the challenge together in an 80-67 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball victory at Lee Lohman Arena.
"We got the stops we needed, hit a few shots and took care of business," St. Ambrose sophomore guard Jake Friel said. "We’re not looking back. We’re looking forward and doing what we can to get into the (CCAC) tournament."
The win was the sixth in eight games for the Fighting Bees, who moved above .500 in CCAC play with a hot-shooting touch and plenty of balance.
St. Ambrose shot 56.9% from the field, 52.6% from 3-point range and 80% at the line.
"That’s going to win you a lot of games," Fighting Bees coach Ray Shovlain said. "Pretty solid win. We did a good job of building a lead and then maintaining. When they tried to get back in it, we had the right answers."
Working the ball inside early for Tom Kazanecki and Patrick Torrey to combine for 16 points opened up the perimeter game.
There, Will Spriggs collected many of his 20 points, Ben Schols used 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range to finish with 18 and Friel contributed 16 points.
"We have a lot of different guys who are helping," said Jake Conerty, who came off the bench to dish out nine assists, grab 10 rebounds and score six points. "We’ve grown as a team and are working together better. I think we’re all understanding our roles better, and it is making a difference."
In a game St. Ambrose led 47-30 at the half, Spriggs and Friel answered the Crimson Wave’s final push after Calumet St. Joseph whittled a 19-point St. Ambrose lead to 68-60 with 5 minutes, 29 seconds remaining on two of Malik Miller’s game-high 21 points.
A lay-in by Spriggs followed a four-point play by Friel that started with a 3-point basket from the top of the key left the Fighting Bees (10-12, 9-8 CCAC) in front 74-60 with 4:09 to play.
Calumet St. Joseph came no closer than 12 points the rest of the game.