Hot shooting hand has Hawkeyes rolling

Lisa Bluder doesn’t consider it a mystery at all.

The Iowa women’s basketball coach believes stringing together 12 good quarters of basketball since dropping a four-point game at Illinois has been a byproduct of improved shooting, particularly from 3-point range.

“We’re a different team when we’re shooting it well,’’ Bluder said during a video conference Tuesday.

“We’ve had different people step up and shoot it well from three. We’re shooting it well at a consistently good rate.’’

Iowa has averaged 98.3 points during the three-game win streak it carries into a 6 p.m. game Wednesday at Michigan State.

Shots have been dropping at an accelerated rate in consecutive victories over Michigan, Northwestern and Penn State.

Overall, the Hawkeyes have shot 59.6 percent, 59.3 percent and 54.5 percent in the three wins.

From behind the 3-point line, Iowa has combined to shoot 41.5 percent in the victories which have allowed the Hawkeyes to climb into the 10th position in this week’s Associated Press poll. In the 15 games prior to that, Iowa hit 36.7 percent of the 3-point shots it attempted.

The Hawkeyes have averaged 23.7 assists and 13.7 turnovers per game during its ongoing win streak.

“Our assist totals have been really high. Our confidence has been growing. We’re getting a little bit of that swag,’’ Bluder said.

Iowa will take that attitude and a 14-4 record including a 6-1 start in league play into the Breslin Center, a place where success has been hard to come by for the Hawkeyes.

While Iowa has won six of its last eight games against the Spartans, it has lost 10 times in its last 12 games at Michigan State dating to 2004. The Hawkeyes most recent win in East Lansing came in overtime in 2018.

“It’s been a tough place for us to play in the past,’’ Bluder said.

Michigan State, the only Big Ten team to beat Indiana in league play and a team which gave Wisconsin one of its two conference wins, is the sixth of eight Big Ten opponents Iowa plays just once this season.

The Hawkeyes are 4-1 in those games so far, including a win at Michigan earlier this month.

“We’ve talked about wanting a state of Michigan sweep,’’ Bluder said.

She said the significance of winning those single match-ups extends beyond seeds for the Big Ten tournament.

“I think it matters even when it comes to NCAA seeds,’’ Bluder said. “When you play a team once and have that ‘W’ next to them on the list, it matters. For the most part we’ve done a good job in those games so far and it would be good to get another one against Michigan State now.’’

Iowa’s remaining single plays include a game Monday at Big Ten leader Ohio State and a Feb. 12 home game against Rutgers.

The Hawkeyes have already defeated Minnesota, Purdue, Michigan and Northwestern and lost to Illinois in the only regular-season games against those opponents.