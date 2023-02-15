IOWA CITY – Seventh-ranked Iowa was too hot to handle Wednesday night.

Ask Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes scorched the nets a 64.3-percent clip to roll to a 91-61 Big Ten women’s basketball rout of the Badgers in front of a crowd of 10,512 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The shooting touch was the best of the season for Iowa and its second straight effort of better than 60 percent from the field.

“We were moving the ball and sharing it really well,’’ junior guard Caitlin Clark said. “All night, we did a good job with that.’’

The Badgers, who have now lost to the Hawkeyes the last 27 times the teams have met dating to a Wisconsin win in Madison in 2007, had no answer for an Iowa offense that finished with 27 assists on its 36 baskets and outscored Wisconsin 48-14 in the paint.

“Just a good team effort,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “I felt like we shot the ball really well. Our adjusted percentage (discounting a 9-of-21 game from 3-point range) had us at 77 percent from the field. That’s hard to beat.’’

Clark played just under 29 minutes, but finished with a game-high 24 points and eight assists.

With her work, she became the first women's basketball player in Big Ten history to rank in the top 10 in the conference on career scoring and assist lists.

"For a junior, that's incredible,'' Bluder said.

Clark was efficient as well against the Badgers, hitting 9-of-12 shots including four of the six she attempted from 3-point range and she wasn’t alone.

Monika Czinano went 8-of-11 from the field on her way to a 19-point game and McKenna Warnock finished with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

The Hawkeyes, moving to 21-5 on the season and remaining one game behind Indiana in the Big Ten race at 13-2, built a lead which grew as large as 33 points with 6 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, allowing Bluder to finish the game with reserves after a Molly Davis lay-in put Iowa up 86-53.

“It’s good to watch everybody get in, get their time and watch their maturity and confidence grow,’’ Czinano said.

Iowa had to work to get to that point.

Following a 4-for-10 start from the field, Iowa hit 16 of the final 21 shots it attempted in the first half to methodically build a 48-28 halftime lead.

The Hawkeyes’ slow beginnings turned into an early 12-5 lead for the Badgers that didn’t last long.

“Nobody panicked,’’ Bluder said. “The mindset seemed to be ‘Let’s go to work’ and that’s what they did.’’

Baskets by Czinano and a 3-pointer by Clark fueled a run of 14 unanswered points by Iowa, which moved ahead to stay at 14-12 on a basket by Czinano with 3 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

And the Hawkeyes were just warming up.

With Badgers scoring leader Serah Williams saddled with two early fouls, Iowa closed the quarter on a 21-5 run, including a logo 3-pointer by Clark and a lay-in by Czinano in the final 40 seconds that left Iowa in front 26-16.

Wisconsin’s Maty Wilke opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer but the Hawkeyes followed with another run of 10 straight points, opening a 38-19 lead on a basket by Hannah Stuelke with 4:56 remaining in the half.

The Iowa lead grew to 73-48 through three quarters before Warnock scored seven of her points in the first three-and-a-half minutes of the fourth during one last 13-5 run.

“McKenna played well and we need that, we need her and while she was unhappy about missing a couple of free throws, she played well,’’ Bluder said.

Julie Pospisilova led the Badgers (8-19, 3-12) with 16 points.