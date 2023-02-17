Maryland and Indiana will have to wait.

Before spending time thinking about back-to-back matchups against top-10 opponents to end the regular season, the seventh-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team has something else on its mind.

The Hawkeyes visit Nebraska at 1 p.m. Saturday and with more than 11,000 tickets already sold for a rematch between teams that played a four-point game in Iowa City last month, the Cornhuskers have Iowa’s total attention.

“If you don’t take care of things every single game, you don’t have a chance to hoist a trophy at the end of the regular season," Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said.

“You have to come to play every single night and our team understands that. We’ve kind of been through it last year. It really comes down to every single game. If you have one slip up, that can really cost you."

Sitting one game behind the league-leading Hoosiers in the Big Ten race, that puts a premium on performance as the Hawkeyes prepare to take the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska enters the game having lost its last three games, including on a buzzer-beating shot in overtime against Minnesota on Wednesday, but Iowa coach Lisa Bluder sees a very capable opponent as she studies the Cornhuskers.

“They’re a hard team to defend," Bluder said. "They’re at top of the Big Ten in made 3-point baskets and they take about 40 percent of their shots from three. They have so many outside weapons and that makes them hard to guard."

Nebraska hit nine 3-point baskets — one more than its season average — in Iowa’s 80-76 victory in the teams’ first meeting, a game McKenna Warnock missed because of injury.

Only the Hawkeyes, who make 8.5 3-point field goals per game, average more than the 8.3 3-pointers the Cornhuskers score.

Iowa has defended the perimeter well this season, ranking third in the Big Ten in holding opponents to 29-percent shooting from 3-point range.

Jaz Shelley will provide the Hawkeyes (21-5, 13-2 Big Ten) with a test. Nebraska’s junior guard enters the game coming off of a 37-point game in the 95-92 loss to the Golden Gophers, knocking down six 3-point shots in the setback.

“They’ll set a ton of ball screens for her and she has the ability to step back and score from three like that," Bluder said.

The game is a homecoming of sorts for Hawkeye freshman Taylor McCabe, who led her team from Freemont High School to a Nebraska state prep championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun going home, seeing people I know," McCabe said. “I like playing there, have hit some shots there and cut down the nets. That’s something I’ll remember the rest of my life."

McCabe did not play in Iowa’s 80-76 victory over Nebraska (14-12, 6-9) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 28, but has made her presence known in the Hawkeyes’ two games earlier this week.

She combined for 15 points in wins over Rutgers and Wisconsin, demonstrating her shooting abilities from 3-point range with a combined 5-for-8 effort in those games.