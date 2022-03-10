Illini AD apologizes for fan behavior

In an open letter to the "Illini family," Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman apologized for the behavior of some fans at several recent Fighting Illini basketball games including Sunday's game against Iowa.

He cited profanity-laced taunts directed at Iowa sophomore Kris Murray after he missed a potential game-winning shot in Sunday's game at the State Farm Center and earlier comments directed at Ohio State's E.J. Liddell.

"Some fans crossed the line with our opponents, choosing to deliver targeted, hateful, insensitive comments at opposing student-athletes and coaches,'' Whitman wrote. "... On behalf of our university and all of us directly connected to our athletic program to those who have been targets of such vile rhetoric, I offer my most heartfelt apology. As an alumnus, letterwinner and now the athletic director, I am disappointed and embarrassed by our behavior. We must be better. And we will be.''

Whitman, who competed as a tight end at Illinois, said student-athletes expect to take some ribbing when they compete at road venues but said those comments cannot cross the line.

"Good sportsmanship requires it. Human decency and mutual respect define it. And this season, some number of Fighting Illini fans regularly crossed it. We become what we are willing to tolerate. And we cannot tolerate this,'' Whitman wrote.

He pointed to the recently-launched "I Matter'' campaign which raises awareness around hostility, abuse and bullying directed at staff and student-athletes as an example of a program already in place.

Whitman said new policies related to good sportsmanship, including sanctions and loss of privileges for fans who cross that line, will be put in place before the fall sports season begins.

"Again, to our opponents, I offer my sincere apology. When you come to Champaign, you will be surrounded by some of the most passionate, loud, obnoxious fans you have ever experienced, and I promise you will count the minutes until you are allowed to return to the solace of the locker room,'' Whitman wrote.

"But from today forward, even in the face of such intense competitive pressure, our fans will respect the work you have done to step into the arena, and if they can be identified as having crossed the line of proper decorum and good sportsmanship, we will take immediate action to remedy the situation.''

Whitman concluded, "Let's be leaders, Illlini.''

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.