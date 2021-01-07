Illini eliminate halftime deficit, romp past Wildcats

EVANSTON — The court at Welsh-Ryan Arena may as well had been shaking after Kofi Cockburn raised his hands and slapped them down on the hardwood before letting out a roar to celebrate the moment after the struggle.

Illinois was in the middle of boat-racing Northwestern in the second half and Cockburn had just scored in the paint in what was a flawless second-half performance.

An hour of real time and about 20 minutes of game time before that? No. 12 Illinois wasn't even in the boat, or the water for that matter. After what was perhaps the worst half of Illinois basketball in more than a calendar year, Illinois gassed up the engine and turned on the jets with a 81-56 win against Northwestern on Thursday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.

Illinois (9-3, 5-1) had 11 turnovers in the first half and shot 34.8% from the field with no answer to crack Northwestern's 3-2 zone. Head coach Brad Underwood was irate as his team trailed by 15 points at halftime. In the second half, Illinois cracked Northwestern.