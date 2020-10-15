Illini excited to be back at practice

Underwood encouraged his team to keep tight circles. Players aren't using the locker room at the Ubben Basketball Practice Facility; instead, tables surround the court that act as lockers. Just recently up to three or four players have been permitted to shower in the facility. Meals are "grab and go" and further precautions around pregame meals could be changed as the season nears.

COVID conversations, Underwood said, are at the forefront of talks and it's mentioned daily.

“To think we’re not going to have cases would be pretty foolish on my part," he said. "I think we all understand in college sports now that people are going to be out and we’re going to miss time. We’ve dealt with it and we’ve dealt with it in an unbelievable way."

Still, Underwood said he has no doubt the season will begin on Nov. 25 and that the NCAA Tournament will be played this year after being canceled last year. When the season was canceled, Underwood said Illinois felt good about how it was playing at the end of last season. The key? Pick up where they left off.