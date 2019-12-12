Illini exorcise late-game demons

“It feels great, especially coming off of Saturday’s game against Maryland and letting that slip away," Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "We could easily looked for sympathy, but that’s not how we approached this game. I applaud our team. We came ready to play and we prepared. What you put in, you get out."

Underwood said after that game there were tears in the locker room at Maryland. There should have been, he said. But these are still college athletes trying to find a way to move on in less than a week.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So just how does a team turn the page from a game where a win was so firmly tightened in their grips that it took a 30-foot 3-pointer for Maryland to pry Illinois' fingers open and rip the win away?

“Will," Dosunmu firmly said. "Me being a leader, Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) being a leader. The leaders, we just want to emphasize, you know, the way we played against Maryland, if we play that way for 40 minutes each and every night, then we’ll win. You’ve got to keep comin’, you know, keep playing the game the right way, keep playing defense and keep executing the offense. That was pretty much the message."