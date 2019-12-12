Illini exorcise late-game demons

CHAMPAIGN — In the blink of an eye, Brad Underwood watched his team's lead go from double digits to four points, and immediate danger was on the horizon.
The nightmare ending that the Illinois men's basketball team lived late in the Maryland game on Saturday, where a once 15-point lead was slowly and painfully whittled away in what ended up being a one-point road loss, began to recur on Wednesday night against No. 5 Michigan. Illinois was rolling with a 12-point lead with 3:13 left and appeared to be on its way to a signature win.
Then, boom.
The late-game issues re-emerged as Michigan rattled off eight straight points with five coming from big man Jon Teske. The carbon copy of Saturday's game was being lowered onto the page against Michigan. A marquee upset over a Big Ten team required execution and the exorcism of the demons from College Park, Md.
The Wolverines cut the lead to four points with 2:06 left in the game, which almost surely felt like two years, six months for the players and Underwood.
Enter Andres Feliz, who shot through the lane and hit a runner with 1:20 left and got fouled. Feliz didn't convert the three-point play, but it was just enough to help the Illini hold off Michigan 71-62 for their first win against a top-5 team since Feb. 7, 2013, against No. 1 Indiana.
“It feels great, especially coming off of Saturday’s game against Maryland and letting that slip away," Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "We could easily looked for sympathy, but that’s not how we approached this game. I applaud our team. We came ready to play and we prepared. What you put in, you get out."
Underwood said after that game there were tears in the locker room at Maryland. There should have been, he said. But these are still college athletes trying to find a way to move on in less than a week.
So just how does a team turn the page from a game where a win was so firmly tightened in their grips that it took a 30-foot 3-pointer for Maryland to pry Illinois' fingers open and rip the win away?
“Will," Dosunmu firmly said. "Me being a leader, Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) being a leader. The leaders, we just want to emphasize, you know, the way we played against Maryland, if we play that way for 40 minutes each and every night, then we’ll win. You’ve got to keep comin’, you know, keep playing the game the right way, keep playing defense and keep executing the offense. That was pretty much the message."
The Illini (7-3) stuck to the plan that Underwood and his coaches laid out for them. They guarded Teske and point guard Zavier Simpson with attentiveness and detail and kept a body on the other three shooters on the outside. Underwood wasn't willing to go down with death by 3-pointer.
Of course, Illinois also followed the script for most of Saturday's game at Maryland before the spiral began late in the second half. This one just ended without a deep 3-pointer from Anthony Cowan and a late, game-winning free throw.
"As difficult as Saturday was, and yet we played so well, to get these guys to continue to believe in the process and understand how big preparation is and the growth that we continue to show in that area of understanding scouting reports," Underwood said. "I’m really proud of that."
There was more of an emphasis on late-game situations in practice after that Maryland game. Underwood wanted to throw every different scenario on the table at his players so there would be no mistake about what to do or how to close out a game.
Perhaps the Maryland game offered truth and a picture of what this team is, even at the expense of a tough loss in a game that came with teachable moments. Underwood likened winning games to climbing a mountain and said his team has been on that climb since he took over three years ago. The top, he said, is the steepest part. On Wednesday, they took a step up that hill wearing the backpack of experiences from the Maryland game.
“Just staying more connected," Bezhanishvili said of how they closed out the game. "Also preparation. We prepared for late situations in practices. I felt like we were more confident, more prepared.
"At the same time, we had an experience of that. … Just having experience. We experienced last game: One-point game. Before that: One-point game (a loss against Miami). Just to have that experience and now we really have experience in that moment. We look at each other, and we really know what’s up. Everybody knows what’s up and we learned how to close it out."