Illini find out games aren't won on paper

You may find this hard to believe, but Illinois' 67-66 loss to Marquette in the Gavitt Games on Monday is one I called.
And everyone thought I had lost my mind.
I covered every game prior to Monday night, however, and red flags set in early with me.
When I voiced those concerns, I got, "Ked, you're my guy, but you're way off base here."
In a nutshell, Illinois was supposed to be a great shooting team this year, but I did not see that in the exhibition games. I saw players shoot well under 30%. Three of them are considered starters. I saw way too many turnovers that were not caused by pressure from the other team. The defensive, which is an Illinois staple, was not what it had been the past two years. I knew that facing Shaka Smart meant that Illinois was in for an early Thanksgiving treat.
Last year, when things went south, the Illini could count on Ayo Dosunmu to bail them out. He is not coming back, Illinois fans.
Sure, they would have won if All-American center Kofi Cockburn and sharp-shooter Austin Hutcherson had played, but that is an excuse because Illinois had a 12-point lead slip away and no one on the floor to stop the downfall.
Make no mistake about it: "On paper," Illinois is a top 10 team, but games are won on the court, not on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.
Starting point guard Andre Curbelo has been a gem in practice and deserved all the preseason billings, but on Monday night, he did uncharacteristic things. One shot was not going to stop what was coming. Trusting his teammates to help him was the answer to Monday's puzzle.
"When things don't go your way, you have to trust your teammates," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "He'll do that because that young man cares a lot about winning."
Curbelo was 4-18 on the night with seven turnovers. This is a learning curve for him, knowing when to be that guy or trust others to make the play. Senior guard Trent Frazier was the hot hand on the night, and sophomore Coleman Hawkins was hitting late.
At this level, you cannot miss layups, and, on the road, you better defend. Let us call it what it was: Illinois got punched in the mouth and did not land one back.
Marquette's Smart is aggressive as a coach; he will apply pressure all game long. Illinois did not adjust until it was too late.
Hawkins adjusted to the physical play in the second half, Frazier showed people he is still has a torch and can lead a team, Jacob Grandison is a solid Big Ten player, and the big man is coming back.
Now it's time for Curbelo to lead, listen to his coaches and, more importantly, trust the four other players out there with him.