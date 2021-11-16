Illini find out games aren't won on paper

You may find this hard to believe, but Illinois' 67-66 loss to Marquette in the Gavitt Games on Monday is one I called.

And everyone thought I had lost my mind.

I covered every game prior to Monday night, however, and red flags set in early with me.

When I voiced those concerns, I got, "Ked, you're my guy, but you're way off base here."

In a nutshell, Illinois was supposed to be a great shooting team this year, but I did not see that in the exhibition games. I saw players shoot well under 30%. Three of them are considered starters. I saw way too many turnovers that were not caused by pressure from the other team. The defensive, which is an Illinois staple, was not what it had been the past two years. I knew that facing Shaka Smart meant that Illinois was in for an early Thanksgiving treat.

Last year, when things went south, the Illini could count on Ayo Dosunmu to bail them out. He is not coming back, Illinois fans.

Sure, they would have won if All-American center Kofi Cockburn and sharp-shooter Austin Hutcherson had played, but that is an excuse because Illinois had a 12-point lead slip away and no one on the floor to stop the downfall.