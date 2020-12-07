Illini gauntlet continues with game against No. 10 Duke

Illinois was scheduled to play the University of Tennessee-Martin on Saturday, but that was canceled because of positive tests within the Skyhawks' program.

Underwood said the team tried to schedule UConn, which has since turned in positive tests, and even reached out to Baylor for a rematch — this time in Champaign. Neither came to fruition. The Illini (3-1) will continue to try to add one more game back to the schedule, most likely against a conference opponent that they play once.

All of that is for another day. Right now, the focus is on Duke and Underwood's first meeting as a head coach against legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Underwood has long told his team that this will be the toughest schedule in the history of Illinois basketball, combined with a 20-game Big Ten slugfest that begins on Dec. 15 against Minnesota.

Last season, Underwood tried to employ the mantra that opposing teams were nameless and faceless. That's obviously a bigger challenge against Duke and Coach K.