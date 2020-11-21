Illini have favorable Big Ten basketball schedule

CHAMPAIGN — With just a few days until the college basketball season, the Illinois men's basketball team has a full schedule. Well, almost.

Big Ten Conference officials announced its full men's basketball schedule on Thursday afternoon with the first conference games scheduled to begin on Dec. 13. No. 8 Illinois, however, won't begin until a Dec. 15 home game against Minnesota.

Illinois has already compiled a difficult non-conference schedule, particularly a challenging 10-day stretch beginning at 9 p.m. Dec. 2 against No. 2 Baylor at Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis as part of the Jimmy V Classic (ESPN). There is still one nonconference game that has yet to be announced, but it will be a home game on Dec. 5.

Illinois plays No. 9 Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 8 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. — another game without fans — and closes the stretch on Dec. 12 at Missouri in the Braggin' Rights game.

The Illini open the season on Wednesday (Nov. 25) against North Carolina A&T at 1 p.m. (Big Ten Network) as part of a multi-team event at the State Farm Center. Illinois plays Wright State at 11 a.m. on Nov. 26 (Big Ten Network) and Ohio University at noon on Nov. 27 (Big Ten Network). Fans will not be permitted in attendance.