Illini holds on to win back-and-forth battle

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The only regular-season matchup between Iowa and Illinois was expected to be an interesting showdown between two highly motivated teams that don’t really like each other very much.
Some felt it had the makings of a classic.
It didn’t disappoint.
Ayo Dosunmu scored 25 points and Trent Frazier added a season-best 24 as No. 19 Illinois held off No. 7 Iowa in the final minutes to claim an 80-75 victory at the State Farm Center.
Neither team ever led by more than seven points in a contest that included 23 lead changes.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery didn’t like some of the things that happened late in the game, especially a controversial goaltending call, but he said he really regretted that the game had to be played in an empty arena.
“I said to (Illinois coach Brad Underwood) before the game this building should have been nuts,’’ McCaffery said. “That’s what I miss for the kids … I thought it was a hard-fought, well-played game. It was a really good game under the circumstances, but it would have been better if the place was filled.’’
McCaffery’s players only regretted that they may not get another shot at a team that has become perhaps their fiercest rival.
“Last year really started the rivalry between these two teams,’’ said junior Joe Wieskamp, who shared scoring honors for the Hawkeyes with Luka Garza with 19 points.
“This was one we had marked on calendar. To only be able to play them once and lose such a close game hurts. I just hope we have a chance to play them in the Big Ten tournament.’’
Senior Jacob Grandison gave Illinois the lead for the last time on a 3-point field goal from the left corner with 2 minutes, 22 seconds remaining and Illinois closed out the game with free throws.
After Grandison gave the Illini a 74-72 lead, freshman Andre Curbelo forced a turnover and made a pair of free throws with 2:03 remaining.
Wieskamp appeared to have scored at the other end when Kofi Cockburn was called for goaltending. After the block, Wieskamp grabbed the ball and scored anyway. However, a video review determined that Cockburn got a clean block and the two points were taken away.
“To me, that was just frustrating,’’ Wieskamp said. “Even if it was block, I got the rebound and put it right back in. We should have been down two points there.’’
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery declined to say what he thought of the call.
Asked if the play was dead as soon as Cockburn got the block and the whistle sounded, he snapped “Apparently.’’
After Iowa inbounded the ball, Cockburn poked the ball away from Garza but Curbelo turned the ball back to the Hawkeyes. Wieskamp missed a 3 with Frazier rebounding. He made two free throws with 23.2 seconds left to push the lead to six.
Iowa still had a chance after Jordan Bohannon drilled a 3-point field goal to cut it to 78-75 and the Illini turned the ball over again against the Iowa press.
But Bohannon missed a potential game-tying 3 with Cockburn snaring the rebound.
Cockburn missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 5 seconds left but Iowa’s Jack Nunge fumbled the rebound and Cockburn got it back. He made two clinching foul shots with 2.7 seconds left.
Iowa (12-4, 6-3 Big Ten) played without sophomore guard CJ Fredrick, who remained out with a lower leg injury. Keegan Murray, who started in his place, finished with 8 points and a team-leading 8 rebounds.
“We did some good things,’’ said Garza, who sat out much of the second half with foul trouble. “We were right there. Especially with CJ being out and me being in foul trouble. For us to be taking a lead with two minutes left or whatever it was, that was a big thing.’’
Grandison contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois (11-5, 7-2). Cockburn was held to 9 points, all but one coming in the second half, but he also collected 10 rebounds.
Iowa had trouble slowing down Dosunmu in the first half as the Illinois star made 9 of 12 shots from the field and scored 19 points, much of it in transition.
“We know we have to be better, especially in the first half at the defensive end,’’ Garza said. “We were giving Ayo anything he wanted.’’
The Hawkeyes managed to open a 26-20 advantage in the middle of the half before the Illini went on a 12-2 scoring run with Dosunmu scoring the last six in a row.
The Hawkeyes regained the upper hand on a 3-pointer by Wieskamp and a putback by Murray, and the lead changed hands eight times in the final five minutes of the half.
Frazier threw in a desperation 3-point attempt with the shot clock expiring in the final seconds of the half to give Illinois a 43-40 lead.
Illinois, which shot 59.4% from the field in the first 20 minutes, pushed its lead to 48-41 right after halftime, but the Hawkeyes rallied with Garza on the bench with three fouls.
A Murrary putback capped an 11-2 scoring run and gave the Hawkeyes a 52-50 lead and the lead continued to seesaw back and forth for the next 12 minutes.
Wieskamp reclaimed the lead with a 3, making it 72-71, but Grandison then made his go-ahead 3 from the left corner.
“That’s a possession we’ll look back on where we could have done better,’’ Garza said. “Give credit to Grandison. He made a good shot.’’