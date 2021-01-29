Illini holds on to win back-and-forth battle

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The only regular-season matchup between Iowa and Illinois was expected to be an interesting showdown between two highly motivated teams that don’t really like each other very much.

Some felt it had the makings of a classic.

It didn’t disappoint.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 25 points and Trent Frazier added a season-best 24 as No. 19 Illinois held off No. 7 Iowa in the final minutes to claim an 80-75 victory at the State Farm Center.

Neither team ever led by more than seven points in a contest that included 23 lead changes.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery didn’t like some of the things that happened late in the game, especially a controversial goaltending call, but he said he really regretted that the game had to be played in an empty arena.

“I said to (Illinois coach Brad Underwood) before the game this building should have been nuts,’’ McCaffery said. “That’s what I miss for the kids … I thought it was a hard-fought, well-played game. It was a really good game under the circumstances, but it would have been better if the place was filled.’’

McCaffery’s players only regretted that they may not get another shot at a team that has become perhaps their fiercest rival.