Illini hope to add to road success vs. Wildcats

The change from a ball denial defense to a more traditional defense needed an explanation, and that happened to be winning away from home. Road wins were difficult to come by last season with teams breaking the defense for cuts, layups and trips to the foul line.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Underwood knew that defense wasn't going to be sustainable to get to where he wanted to get.

“Those were the changes that had to be implemented on the defensive side," Underwood said. "With change, we needed a reason, an explanation and that was it. It was trying to prepare to win and not being out-toughed and trying to make fewer mistakes. Those are things you have to do to win on the road and win in postseason play."

Northwestern is 4-10 at Welsh-Ryan Arena this season and there may be more Illini fans than Wildcats fans in attendance, but Illinois considers each road game "road kill." Dosunmu seems particularly fond of this phrase and has been personally responsible for putting the finishing touches on each one of those road wins. Winning away from the State Farm Center, Dosunmu said, is a mindset. It takes a certain kind of confidence and a certain kind of swagger to walk into an opposing arena and win, and Illinois is 5-5 on the road this season, which is tied with Penn State and Michigan State for most road wins among Big Ten teams.