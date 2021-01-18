Illini hope to finally put together 40-minute performance

"The end of the story is that we have to find a way to put 40 minutes together," he said. "We can play for 20 minutes and we can be the best 20-minute team in the country. If we put two halves together, I really mean it, no one would be able to beat us."

Penn State comes to Champaign following an 80-72 loss to Purdue on Sunday. It was its first game since Dec. 30.

"We are ready for a very talented Penn State team tomorrow and it is round two with them,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "(The initial Penn State meeting) was a game that was extremely interesting the first go around. Being down 19-4 is not something that you get overly excited about as a coach but we did settle in and found a way to play better over the course of that game.''

Underwood didn't elaborate on the team meetings that occurred following the Ohio State defeat.

"We had a very good practice yesterday and (the issues we need to fix) are nothing that we haven't been talking about," he said. "From the consistency, to the continued growth. We will see tomorrow if we have addressed some of these things."

Penn State's leading scorer is junior Myreon Jones (15.4 points per game) and it also has an underrated big man in 6-foot-9 senior John Harrar.

"(Penn State) utilizes the 3-point line a great deal. They took 39 of them yesterday (against Purdue)," Underwood said. "They have one of the hardest playing guys in the league in John Harrar, who careered yesterday point-wise (14 points) and had 14 rebounds and 10 of them offensive. He's got an extremely good motor and is a guy that can get it going at anytime."

