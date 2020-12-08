Illini log signature win over No. 10 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Any questions about where Illinois basketball was on the national scale were emphatically answered on Tuesday night.
The Illini rolled into a fan-less Cameron Indoor Stadium and left with a convincing, marquee win over No. 10 Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
No. 6 Illinois, six days after a loss to No. 2 Baylor, dominated in a wire-to-wire 83-68 win over the Blue Devils, the first win for Illinois at Duke since Dec. 2, 1995.
Illinois (4-1) built a 19-point lead in the second half and answered back whenever the Blue Devils (2-2) pushed back, getting no closer than 10 points in the second half. Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois' pre-season All-American guard, recorded his third career double-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
This was more than Dosunmu's show to star in. Illinois got balance from up and down the order, suffocated Duke on defense and proved why it is ranked No. 6 in the country and in the conversation for a Big Ten Conference championship and perhaps a run to the national championship.
Six Illini players scored in double figures: From the center position, Kofi Cockburn added 13 points and eight rebounds and Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 11 points and five rebounds. Of the bench, Andre Curbelo popped for 12 points, while starters Da'Monte Williams and Trent Frazier each scored 10 points.
When Duke got back within 10 points early in the second half, behind a 9-0 run, Illinois relied on its veterans to pull away. Dosunmu canned a mid-range pull-up jumper, found Bezhanishvili for an ally-oop in transition and Frazier knifed for a layup. The lead jumped back to 16.
Illinois shot 63.6% on 3-pointers, making 7-of-11 from behind the arc while Duke made just 5-of-22 3-pointers.
