Illini log signature win over No. 10 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Any questions about where Illinois basketball was on the national scale were emphatically answered on Tuesday night.

The Illini rolled into a fan-less Cameron Indoor Stadium and left with a convincing, marquee win over No. 10 Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

No. 6 Illinois, six days after a loss to No. 2 Baylor, dominated in a wire-to-wire 83-68 win over the Blue Devils, the first win for Illinois at Duke since Dec. 2, 1995.

Illinois (4-1) built a 19-point lead in the second half and answered back whenever the Blue Devils (2-2) pushed back, getting no closer than 10 points in the second half. Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois' pre-season All-American guard, recorded his third career double-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

This was more than Dosunmu's show to star in. Illinois got balance from up and down the order, suffocated Duke on defense and proved why it is ranked No. 6 in the country and in the conversation for a Big Ten Conference championship and perhaps a run to the national championship.