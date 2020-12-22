Illini look to shore up defense

"As vets, we haven’t been holding ourselves accountable on the defensive end and leading our younger guys with mistakes," said senior guard Trent Frazier. "They see us making mistakes so they think it’s OK. That’s where we’ve got to come in and hold ourselves accountable and just be assignment-sound for 40 minutes. Not making mistakes and playing hard.

“The same loose balls we were getting back in March before the season ended, we’re not getting right now. That’s where we have to grow in that area. Obviously we have a lot of young guys, but we have a lot of vets as well. Us vets, we have to pull those guys along and show them how you really win games on the road."

According to KenPom, Illinois actually has a better defensive efficiency (91.9) than it did last season (93.7), but Underwood's expectations on defense are high. It's not just the three freshmen— Coleman Hawkins, Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller — who are committing defensive lapses. Even veterans Dosunmu, Frazier and Da'Monte Williams have had their share.

Illinois' three losses are against teams with a combined 17-0 record, which certainly doesn't help. But the defense remains a frustrating element of the game for Underwood.