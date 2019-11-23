Illini offense soars in rout

Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn each scored 20 points and Cockburn had 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double in his first six college games. In total, five different Illini (5-1) scored in double figures. Alan Griffin had a career-high 19 points off the bench, Andres Feliz had 19 points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 14. All 13 active players scored for Illinois.

The 120 points were the most points Illinois has scored since scoring 121 on Dec. 18, 1993 against Chicago State. The school record for points in a game is 127 and the record for most points scored by any team in the State Farm Center.

“I feel like we’re getting better and better, that’s all I can say,” Dosunmu said. “It was the most complete game, we got the win. As the game is going were getting better and better. I’m glad we’re not peaking. We’re nowhere near our best. That’s something that should be scary for other teams in the country because we’re nowhere near our best. We’ve got a long ways to go. We’re getting better and better each game.”

The game was over before halftime, with Illinois leading 62-31. Illinois shot 61 percent in the first half, and its 62 first-half points its most in a half since it scored 67 points against Georgia Tech in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, 2001 — 18 years to the day before Saturday’s game.