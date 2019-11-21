Illini's Cockburn big on the boards

CHAMPAIGN — Alan Griffin’s shot had just left his hands, and Illinois legend and radio analyst Deon Thomas held his left hand right into the air with his pointer finger pointed towards the sky.
Thomas knew what was coming.
Griffin’s shot bounced off the rim, and Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn jumped up, wrapped his massive hands around the basketball and ripped it away from a Citadel defender with ease for his 17th rebound of the game.
Thomas brought his left hand to his right and began clapping. The 17th rebound was the new single-game rebounding record for a freshman at Illinois, breaking the record of 16 which was shared by Thomas in a Dec. 29, 1990, win at Memphis, and Damir Krupalija on Jan. 3, 1999 at Indiana. After Cockburn finished his post-game interview with the Big Ten Network, he sought out Thomas on the sideline and the two embraced for a hug.
“He was really happy for me," Cockburn said. "He just congratulated me. He told me to keep working."
The Citadel (1-4) had no answer for Cockburn, who finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds to lead Illinois to an 85-57 win on Wednesday night at the State Farm Center. Cockburn continued his torrid pace through his first five collegiate games, posting his fourth double-double of the season.
But the rebounding record wasn’t necessarily a shock; it was a challenge that Illinois head coach Brad Underwood laid out for his four-star freshman.
“Coach tells me every time before games that should be the goal and that should be my mindset, going out there and trying to grab every rebound,” Cockburn said. “He basically enforced that rule to me that I had to break that record before I leave.”
Underwood doesn’t put the record at the feet of every freshman big man to walk through the door, but with Cockburn, it was obvious that it could be washed away by a 7-foot, 290-pound freshman with a relentless motor on the glass.
You have free articles remaining.
“You want to be within reason of who can do it and who can’t,” Underwood said. “I thought that was a goal that was within reach for him. I didn’t know it would come five games in or 25 games in, but I thought it would be something he could shoot for. Now he needs to continue building on that and he will.”
Cockburn is averaging 15 points and 12.6 rebounds in five games this season. He's one of just three players in a power conference with 17 or more points and 17 or more rebounds this season, joining Minnesota's Daniel Oturu against Utah and West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebew against Pitt. Cockburn is also the first freshman in the nation to have four double-doubles in his first five games since Arizona's Deandre Ayton and UNLV's Brandon McCoy in 2017.
The national lead for most double-doubles this season? Cockburn is tied for first, and he has the most among freshmen in the country. He's been on a warpath to begin his college career.
"I expected him to be a good player and a contributor because I’ve seen him so many times over the years just be a good player," Underwood said. "I know he’s imposing. He’s different. I have been impressed with how coachable he is, how well he listens and how well he has adapted to playing the college game. Playing on a longer court. Playing fast. Playing against bigger guys. That, I would say, yeah, I’ve probably been a little surprised by that."
Illinois dominated the glass and out-rebounded The Citadel 55-35. Cockburn, naturally, was a key part of that, but sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili had nine rebounds and so did junior Da'Monte Williams.
In fact, when Underwood subbed Cockburn back in to break the freshman record, Cockburn politely reminded his coach that Bezhanishvili was one rebound away from his own double-double. They're a unique tandem together that so happens to be a key part of the Illini frontcourt. Cockburn credited Bezhanishvili for being an older brother to him on the team. This older brother, though, isn't all that impressed with Cockburn's freshman record.
“I was expecting that," Bezhanishvili said. "I’m not satisfied, to be honest, for Kofi. I always tell him that. Next game I will tell him to go get 20 rebounds. I’m not satisfied for Kofi. I know he’s a great player and he can do better. The ceiling is really high for my mans. I’m just excited for the future."
Before Cockburn broke Thomas' record, Underwood and head strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher pushed Cockburn to the brink of complete and total exhaustion late in the second half. A timeout was coming and Fletcher stood up and tried to push Cockburn to keep running, even when his body had no more running to give. It's the next step in the development of a freshman big man who has been unguardable to begin his career.
Cockburn tried, and pulled his tired body to the other end the the court before falling on a loose ball to prompt the timeout. Underwood and Fletcher each began to crack a smile at their 7-footer who expended all nearly all of his energy. Two minutes later, Cockburn came in for his final, record-breaking rebound.
“He needs to feel that," Underwood said. "We want him to push himself to that point where he’s literally exhausted. He needs to know how to play through that. He had the one in the second half, he gave up a layup just because he didn’t jump and didn’t contest it just because he was tired.
"He’s got to be able to push through that. We kept harping on him to run and gut it up. That’s the next level for Kofi is being able to push through that."