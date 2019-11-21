Illini's Cockburn big on the boards

“Coach tells me every time before games that should be the goal and that should be my mindset, going out there and trying to grab every rebound,” Cockburn said. “He basically enforced that rule to me that I had to break that record before I leave.”

Underwood doesn’t put the record at the feet of every freshman big man to walk through the door, but with Cockburn, it was obvious that it could be washed away by a 7-foot, 290-pound freshman with a relentless motor on the glass.

“You want to be within reason of who can do it and who can’t,” Underwood said. “I thought that was a goal that was within reach for him. I didn’t know it would come five games in or 25 games in, but I thought it would be something he could shoot for. Now he needs to continue building on that and he will.”

Cockburn is averaging 15 points and 12.6 rebounds in five games this season. He's one of just three players in a power conference with 17 or more points and 17 or more rebounds this season, joining Minnesota's Daniel Oturu against Utah and West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebew against Pitt. Cockburn is also the first freshman in the nation to have four double-doubles in his first five games since Arizona's Deandre Ayton and UNLV's Brandon McCoy in 2017.