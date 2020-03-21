Illini serious about Carton

We reached out to Carton, but he did not return our message — understandably so given social media has not been kind to Carton recently. Therefore he is no longer paying attention to it, which is probably the right call.

Carton averaged 10.4 ppg and 2.8 rebounds per contest. He did not play his AAU basketball for a "shoe" team, proving that players don't have to in order to make it to the next level. His athleticism can never be questioned.

After evaluating Carton, he needs to play where a coach will be honest with him, show him how they can use him. Second, he needs to play in a system where the team will run and let him use his skill set, and, more importantly, help him reach his goals.

In a previous conversation with Carton, he said, "The NBA is a goal of mine. I know a lot of people don't think I have what it takes, but I will work to make sure I give myself a chance."

While at Ohio State, NBA scouts showed interest in Carton, of that I am sure.

Carton needs the freedom and confidence to showcase what he does best. Where will he end up, only those truly close to his family and ones they can trust know. For everyone else, it is an educated guess.

But rest assured, Antigua and Coleman, if given the chance, will give Carton their best sales pitch.

