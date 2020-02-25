Illini still searching for third scorer

Illinois men's basketball team needs the third option ... quickly.

Michael Jordan, arguably the best basketball player to ever play the game, entered the NBA in 1984. During the '84-'85 season, Jordan averaged 28.2 points and 5.9 assists and was named Rookie of the Year.

The team was 38-44, but it was all Jordan; the older and wiser Jordan got, regardless of how dominant he was, he knew he needed help.

"One dominate guy is good for a franchise," he said. "Two, you can win more games, maybe beat teams occasionally you shouldn't, but, if you want to win championships, you need to have three guys that are difference-makers in your lineup."

Illinois is about to end a six-year NCAA Tournament drought this year, but will head into postseason play with significant questions surrounding a couple of players who were supposed to be key weapons.

Everyone in the country now knows who point guard Ayo Dosunmu is and 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn is the likely Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Both Dosunmu and Cockburn should make several other postseason teams.

Unfortunately, it is becoming evident Illinois is missing a third stud, difference maker, someone other teams have to worry about on the scouting report.