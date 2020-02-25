Illini still searching for third scorer

Illinois men's basketball team needs the third option ... quickly.
Michael Jordan, arguably the best basketball player to ever play the game, entered the NBA in 1984. During the '84-'85 season, Jordan averaged 28.2 points and 5.9 assists and was named Rookie of the Year.
The team was 38-44, but it was all Jordan; the older and wiser Jordan got, regardless of how dominant he was, he knew he needed help.
"One dominate guy is good for a franchise," he said. "Two, you can win more games, maybe beat teams occasionally you shouldn't, but, if you want to win championships, you need to have three guys that are difference-makers in your lineup."
Illinois is about to end a six-year NCAA Tournament drought this year, but will head into postseason play with significant questions surrounding a couple of players who were supposed to be key weapons.
Everyone in the country now knows who point guard Ayo Dosunmu is and 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn is the likely Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Both Dosunmu and Cockburn should make several other postseason teams.
Unfortunately, it is becoming evident Illinois is missing a third stud, difference maker, someone other teams have to worry about on the scouting report.
That role was supposed to be filled by junior guard Trent Frazier, who was a member of the Big Ten All-Freshman team two years ago when he led all league freshmen in scoring (12.5 ppg), including a career-high 32 points vs. Wisconsin, the most by a Big Ten freshman in the season and third-highest total ever by an Illini freshman. He also made a career-high seven 3-pointers twice — the most ever by an Illini true freshman.
"I love Trent's mentality, he's a shooter," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "If he misses the first 10, he's capable of making the next 10."
Another logical third standout based on past performance would be forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who dazzled fans and became the face of the program off the court while being occasionally dominant on the court last year as a freshman.
He recorded the fifth-best scoring average by a freshman in Illini history and finished 50th in the NCAA in field goal accuracy (54.2%). He set an Illini all-time freshman single-game scoring record with a career-high 35 points against Rutgers and had five games with 20 or more points.
Both Bezhanishvili's and Frazier's number are down drastically.
Frazier is averaging 9.4 points, shooting 34% from the 3-point range and 35% from the field. Last year Frazier was 41% from both 3 and overall. Bezhanishvili, who made nearly everything around the basket last year, is shooting just 42% from the field.
The next two weeks are crucial to the postseason success of the program. Illinois can put itself in a position to get a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Should Illinois fans be worried? Yes.
On the plus side, Illinois can defend this season without fouling as much. Big kudos to Underwood for making those adjustments and getting that out of his team. However, at some point, teams are going to outscore you.
Even though Dosunmu and Cockburn are great players, they are human, and it only takes one bad game to end a season. Hence, why you need other options.
The time is now. This team has all the tools necessary to make a deep run in the tournament, but the frigid shooting better find spring and warm up soon, or it could be an early exit for a fan base starving for its team to be relevant again.