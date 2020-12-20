Illini 'taken to the woodshed' in Big Ten hoops road loss

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — After what was a mostly perfect start full of back-door cuts, 3-pointers and playing in-sync, the No. 13 University of Illinois men's basketball team watched that version of itself disappear.

The defensive stops vanished. The turnovers mounted. The 50-50 balls — again — went to the other team. More importantly, what was once an 11-point lead disappeared and No. 19 Rutgers salted away a 91-88 Big Ten Conference win at The RAC on Sunday afternoon.

“Life on the road in the Big Ten," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Quite the learning lesson (Sunday). We got taken out behind the woodshed and whooped."

Illinois (5-3, 1-1 Big Ten) couldn't get enough stops down the stretch to fully catch up to Rutgers (6-0, 2-0), which clawed out of its double-digit deficit and built a lead that swelled to 12 points late in the second half. Each time Illinois appeared to have answered, Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr. had an answer. He hit corner 3-pointers, got to the rim and nailed his free throws down the stretch on the way to 30 points and nine rebounds.

Beyond that, the thing that most irked Underwood was the fouling and the parade of opposing players to the free-throw line.