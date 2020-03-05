Illini title hopes take big hit from Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Illinois went into Value City Arena with its own destiny and a path to at least a share of the Big Ten Conference championship firmly in its grasp.
The stage was set: Win two games and have at least a share of the conference title for the first time since 2005; win one game and assure a double-bye in next week's Big Ten Tournament. Problem was, No. 19 Ohio State had other plans on Thursday night.
No. 23 Illinois survived a first half in which both Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili were limited by foul trouble to lead by seven at halftime. In the second half, though, Ohio State's defense held Illinois in check and the offense answered time after time on its way to a 71-63 win to snap Illinois' four-game winning streak.
The Illini now need substantial help if they want a share of the conference championship and must beat No. 18 Iowa on Sunday in the regular-season finale at the State Farm Center if they want a double-bye in the conference tournament.
Illinois (20-10, 12-7) shot 35.7% in the second half and scored 26 points. Ohio State (21-9, 11-8), meanwhile, got huge second halves from both junior forward Kaleb Wesson, who scored 15 of his 19 points after halftime, and freshman forward E.J. Liddell, who tied a career-high with 17 points and had 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. The Buckeyes scored 41 points after the break.
"The second half, we didn’t get any stops," Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "We came out playing like we were the last team in the league. We didn’t have that urgency. It’s all good. The team knows what’s at stake. We lost this one. Of course, we wanted to win the Big Ten championship, but we’re onto the next. It’s life. You’ve got to play to your cards as dealt. We lost this one so we’ve got to get ready for Iowa. We’re going to win that game, get a double-bye then we’ll see these teams in the Big Ten Tournament, for sure."
You have free articles remaining.
Dosunmu led Illinois with 21 points to go with five rebounds and Andres Feliz had 11 points and 11 rebounds. No other Illinois player scored more than eight points. Outside of Dosunmu, Illinois shot 15-of-41 (36.5%) from the field. As a team, Illinois shot 6-of-22 on 3-point attempts and 44% from the field.
“It’s hard to argue with the shots we got," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood, referencing uncontested shots in the second half. "We probably could have got a couple little post-ups for Kofi and Giorgi. Again, it was out of rhythm for them because of foul trouble. We just didn’t make shots besides Ayo going 9 of 14. We’ve got to have some other guys step up."
More than anything, though, Ohio State dominated on the glass in the second half with 24 rebounds, 10 coming on the offensive end. Illinois, meanwhile, had just 14 rebounds in that span.
Ohio State missed 18 second-half shots, but got more than half of them back on rebounds. Cockburn, Illinois' leading rebounder, had three boards and Bezhanishvili had none.
“The ball didn’t go in, and we gave up 16 (total) offensive rebounds," Underwood said. "That was the game. Plain and simple. They got almost half their misses back. That hasn’t happened to us all year. That's very, very out of character."
Illinois led 49-42 with 12 minutes, 37 seconds left in the game before Ohio State went on a 16-4 run sparked by Wesson and Liddell, whom Illinois recruited heavily out of Belleville West High School.
By the end of the run, which was capped off with a tough turn-around jumper from Liddell, Illinois trailed 58-53 with 5:14 left to play. Illinois got as close as three points before Wesson all but sealed the game with an and-one layup to take a six-point lead.
During that stretch, Ohio State had 11 rebounds, with six coming on the offensive end. The final rebound margin wasn't quite as drastic; the Buckeyes had seven more than Illinois.