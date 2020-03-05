Illini title hopes take big hit from Buckeyes

"The second half, we didn’t get any stops," Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "We came out playing like we were the last team in the league. We didn’t have that urgency. It’s all good. The team knows what’s at stake. We lost this one. Of course, we wanted to win the Big Ten championship, but we’re onto the next. It’s life. You’ve got to play to your cards as dealt. We lost this one so we’ve got to get ready for Iowa. We’re going to win that game, get a double-bye then we’ll see these teams in the Big Ten Tournament, for sure."

Dosunmu led Illinois with 21 points to go with five rebounds and Andres Feliz had 11 points and 11 rebounds. No other Illinois player scored more than eight points. Outside of Dosunmu, Illinois shot 15-of-41 (36.5%) from the field. As a team, Illinois shot 6-of-22 on 3-point attempts and 44% from the field.

“It’s hard to argue with the shots we got," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood, referencing uncontested shots in the second half. "We probably could have got a couple little post-ups for Kofi and Giorgi. Again, it was out of rhythm for them because of foul trouble. We just didn’t make shots besides Ayo going 9 of 14. We’ve got to have some other guys step up."