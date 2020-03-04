Illini two wins from Big Ten title

That trip carried virtually no weight on the Big Ten championship race, even with a month of the season left. Illinois finished with one true road win last season in Big Ten play — it also beat Maryland at Madison Square Garden. This year, Illinois has five Big Ten road wins, which is tied for second most in the conference with Maryland and behind only Michigan State (6). More importantly, this game matters in March.

“This is amazing," senior guard Andres Feliz said. "This is what I came here for. I knew since Day 1 that we were capable to win the league, and that’s where we are. I’m so excited that we’re in this position now."

The first hurdle in Illinois' way is Ohio State (20-9, 10-8), which has won three straight and five of its last six games. After going on a four-game losing streak from Dec. 29 through Jan. 11, the Buckeyes have won 9 of 13 games. Junior forward Kaleb Wesson leads the team with 14 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while stepping out and hitting 43 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Ohio State's four-game losing streak wasn't exactly out of the blue in the Big Ten. Illinois won seven games in a row, lost four straight and has since won four in a row to put itself within two games of a share of the conference title.