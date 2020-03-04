Illini two wins from Big Ten title

CHAMPAIGN — While the Illinois men's basketball team was in practice and workouts on Tuesday evening, Rutgers was across the country gift wrapping and putting a bow on a golden opportunity.
No. 9 Maryland went to New Jersey and became the latest victim of the magic inside the Rutgers Athletic Center — better known as the RAC — where the Scarlet Knights have lost just one game this season. Maryland suffered its sixth conference loss, tying it with Michigan State, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Basically, No. 23 Illinois (20-9, 12-6) is a half-game back of first place in the conference and controls its own destiny.
One more win and the Illini get a double-bye in next week's Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, but more importantly if they win out they clinch at least a share of the conference championship for the first time since 2005. Illinois travels to No. 19 Ohio State for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday and hosts No. 18 Iowa at 6 p.m. Sunday.
“This is what I envisioned," sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "I envisioned winning the Big Ten championship and we’re closer and closer. We’re just climbing that mountain and trying to get to the top. We’re going to keep going and keep fighting and we’ll give our all (Thursday) in Columbus."
It's the first meeting between the two teams this season, and the first since Feb. 14 last year when Dosunmu hit a late 3-pointer to notch the first road win of the season and first win at Ohio State since 2009. That win capped a four-game winning streak and was part of the infant stages of Dosunmu's late-game heroics as a college basketball player.
That trip carried virtually no weight on the Big Ten championship race, even with a month of the season left. Illinois finished with one true road win last season in Big Ten play — it also beat Maryland at Madison Square Garden. This year, Illinois has five Big Ten road wins, which is tied for second most in the conference with Maryland and behind only Michigan State (6). More importantly, this game matters in March.
You have free articles remaining.
“This is amazing," senior guard Andres Feliz said. "This is what I came here for. I knew since Day 1 that we were capable to win the league, and that’s where we are. I’m so excited that we’re in this position now."
The first hurdle in Illinois' way is Ohio State (20-9, 10-8), which has won three straight and five of its last six games. After going on a four-game losing streak from Dec. 29 through Jan. 11, the Buckeyes have won 9 of 13 games. Junior forward Kaleb Wesson leads the team with 14 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while stepping out and hitting 43 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Ohio State's four-game losing streak wasn't exactly out of the blue in the Big Ten. Illinois won seven games in a row, lost four straight and has since won four in a row to put itself within two games of a share of the conference title.
“That’s why we came here," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It’s the best conference in the country. Every team has had its lapse, every team has played great. For the most part, every player has had a lapse that’s an elite player. That’s what this league does to you. To survive that and be in the last week and be relevant and be in the conversation for a league title, that’s what we came here to do. It doesn’t make it any easier, but it’s right in front of us and we’re aware of that."
Dosunmu said he's in the same mode that he was in as a senior at Chicago Morgan Park, where he had to win seven straight games to capture a Class 3A state championship. This isn't quite win or go home, yet, but a conference championship has been the goal for months.
Being in this position isn't exactly a shock. The players knew the dominoes could fall in just this way, but Tuesday made the vision a reality.
“It’s great because the conference is so good, so many great teams," Dosunmu said. "Day in and day out, it’s such a tough grind and tough battle, so to be in this position 18 games in, it’s a blessing. So many teams wish they could be in this position because the league is so great."
Said Feliz: "That’s what every team wants to fight for. Us being in a good position right now, being in the best conference in the nation right now is great for us."