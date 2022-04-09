Illini's Anderson making a name for himself on recruiting trail

Last year Illinois head coach Brad Underwood lost his star guard Ayo Dosunmu to the NBA, then his entire coaching staff decided to part ways, joining other programs.

Orlando Antigua, considered one of the nation's top 15 recruiters, and Chin Coleman both went to help Kentucky's John Calipari, and Stephen Gentry went west to become an assistant for Gonzaga.

The news sent Illini Nation spiraling down, but Underwood never lost his composure.

Underwood hired proven college basketball coach, recruiter and former Illini player Chester Frazier, then promoted Geoff Alexander. Both were more than deserving of their positions.

The search to fill the final spot took several weeks; at one point, according to some members of the fan base, it seemed like every assistant coach in the country was a candidate.

Then Underwood hired Tim Anderson.

No one really knew a thing about Tim Anderson. One Twitter follower said, "Ked, who's that? I'm going to Google this man, never heard of him."

They have now.

In one short year, this staff has turned heads nationally, led by Anderson, who might be on the verge of making that top 15 assistant coaching list.

"KP, I'm here to work," Anderson told me on media day. "I didn't leave what I was doing before Brad hired me. We're going to win here. There's no reason we can't. Look at our arena, we're getting a new practice facility and the fan base is legit. I came here to do work."

That work included getting Ty Rodgers to come to Champaign.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing, ranked 54th in the country in 247sports' composite index, was considered all but a lock to attend Michigan State.

However, Anderson's background and reputation in training NBA players and his skill development helped attract the Thornton High School grad to Illinois, PrepHoops analyst Scott Burgess said.

"Illinois is now getting players that Michigan State wanted, and winning those battles tells you all you need to know about Tim Anderson," Burgess said.

Dain Dainja, a 6-foot-9 power forward transfer from Baylor, is another Anderson recruit, as is Morez Johnson, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound 2024 product from St. Rita High School. Johnson, considered one of the top 40 players in his class, committed to Illinois as a sophomore in high school.

"I love my home state," Johnson said. "Illinois has everything I'm looking for in a college. They win, coach Underwood is a guy I want to play for, add Coach Anderson to that mix along with Coach Frazier and Alexander, there's no other place I want to be."

Anderson was not done showing off his recruiting skills — he saved the best for last. Recently Illinois lost point guard Andre Curbelo to the transfer portal, leaving Illinois empty-handed in the backcourt when it came to a floor general.

Tim put on his orange and blue hat and went to work. Anderson landed 2022 five-star guard Skyy Clark, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound combo guard from Nashville, Tenn., who originally committed to Kentucky.

Clark is not just your normal recruit: this kid is one of the nation's top 25 and could climb higher.

How big was Clark? When was the last time a big-time basketball prospect went on ESPN to announce for Illinois?

Never.

Look for Illinois to possibly add more to its roster from the transfer portal, but for now, Illini fans, remember this name — you should no longer have to Google Tim Anderson, he is making a name for himself.

