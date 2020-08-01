Illini's dynamic duo of Dosunmu and Cockburn returning

The backcourt is a strength for Illinois with Dosunmu, Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams, Austin Hutcherson and four-star freshmen Miller and Andre Curbelo.

Cockburn gives the Illini an established player in the paint, and head coach Brad Underwood certainly made it a point to cater the offense to the big man last season while letting him be the anchor of the defense.

In April, Cockburn declared for the NBA Draft after Illinois’ resurgent season came to an abrupt halt because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, but he did not hire an agent. He was largely left out of nearly all of the mock drafts in recent months.

The NBA Draft process looks a lot different this season because of the pandemic. The draft was scheduled to be held on June 26, but the pandemic has postponed that — and the NBA season. The draft lottery is scheduled for Aug. 25 and the draft is scheduled for Oct. 15. College players had until Monday to withdraw their name and return to school.

Cockburn should immediately be considered one of the best big men in the Big Ten and college basketball. He and Luka Garza, who is also weighing his decision to go pro or return to school, will likely be considered pre-season All-Big Ten selections — if not more.