Illini's Fahey announces retirement

Illinois is in the market for a new women’s basketball coach.

Nancy Fahey, a coach who won 779 games and three NCAA Division III national titles before spending the past five seasons with the Fighting Illini, announced her retirement from a 36-year coaching career on Friday.

She stepped down one day after Illinois ended a 7-20 season with a loss to Nebraska in the second round of the Big Ten tournament, unable to match the success she enjoyed while coaching Washington University of St. Louis at the Division III level.

Fahey compiled a record of 42-99 over five seasons with the Fighting Illini, including only nine victories over Big Ten teams.

“Although we were not able to win as many games at Illinois as any of us had hoped, I will always be grateful to Nancy for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program needed stability and integrity,’’ Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman said in a statement announcing the move.

The pair worked together at Washington University two years before Fahey was hired at Illinois and Whitman said, “Her competitive fire is matched only by the standard of excellence she has set for herself and those around her, a combination that has produced one of the most decorated coaching careers in the history of college basketball.’’

Fahey led teams to a 779-232 record during her career, winning 23 conference titles and reaching the Division III Final Four 10 times.

Her 779 wins ranks in the top 20 all-time in the NCAA record books and among coaches with more than 700 career victories, Fahey’s career win percentage of .771 is topped only by Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma at .886 and Stanford’s Tara VanDeveer at .815.

Inducted in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012, Fahey thanked her coaches, staff members and players, concluding, “I’m ready for the next chapter in my life.’’

Whitman said a national search to identify a successor will begin immediately.

