Illinois at Iowa at a glance

ILLINOIS AT IOWA

When: Noon

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 18th in this week’s Associated Press poll, had its five-game winning streak ended with an 82-72 loss on the road at Maryland on Thursday night. Luka Garza scored 21 points but was in foul trouble almost the entire game. Joe Wieskamp added 17 points.

• No. 19 Illinois claimed its seventh consecutive victory Thursday night, defeating Minnesota 59-51 behind 17 points by Andres Feliz and 13 apiece by Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu. The Illini, who are second in the nation in rebounding margin, shot 33.3% from the field. Alan Griffin, who was suspended two games for his actions in a game against Purdue, returns to action for this game.

• The Hawkeyes and Illini have played 15 times previously when both were ranked but the last such meeting was in 2005. Iowa has won 11 of those 15 games.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa (15-6, 6-4)