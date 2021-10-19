Illinois basketball ranks among the best

We know it is the middle of college football season, but for those not paying close attention, college basketball is here.
On Saturday the University of Illinois will host a basketball scrimmage against St. Francis, Ill., at the State Farm Center at 8 p.m. in a game televised on BTN+.
Illinois checks in between fifth and 18th in most polls. Many of the national reporters, however, have not spent much time really examining the roster.
What they see is that Illinois lost All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu and back-up center Giorgi Bezhanishvili to the professional ranks, and former Illinois Mr. Basketball Adam Miller to LSU.
Having spent a lot of time with the 2021-22 roster and witnessing practices, this group appears to be better than last year's fantastic Big Ten Conference runner-up team.
Why, you ask?
This is by far the deepest roster on paper ever at Illinois. They are up to three players deep at all positions, and this should be a much better shooting team.
The Illini also added two solid transfers — Omar Payne from Florida and Alfonso Plummer from Utah.
Payne, a 6-foot-11 versatile center should give Illinois a look it has not seen in a big man in years. Defensively he will be able to guard on the perimeter, he will own the paint when it comes to blocking shots, and he will catch lob dunks with either hand.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Plummer is one the best shooters he has ever coached. Plummer has gone a full practice at times without missing; his range is when he walks on the court.
Here's how I see the Big Ten stacking up this year:
1. Illinois
2. Purdue
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Maryland
6. Michigan State
7. Rutgers
8. Indiana
9. Wisconsin
10. Iowa
11. Nebraska
12. Penn State
13. Northwestern
14. Minnesota
Ken Pomeroy, the guru of college basketball analytics, came out with his Top 25; he ranked Illinois fifth behind Gonzaga, Baylor, Kansas and Michigan.
The AP pre-season poll was announced Monday with Illinois checking in at No. 11.