Illinois could be without Cockburn

The question is: For how long? It could be one game, it might be five or more.

Sure, I know the rules for NIL, but one kid is driving around in a $66,000 car and another sold his gear and reportedly paid back the proceeds.

That still may cost him a great portion of his junior campaign at Illinois.

If the NCAA is going to allow this, now might be a great time to police it as well. Do you think all schools will be able to provide NIL deals like Kentucky with those kinds of perks? It is not like the Wildcats need any extra bait to add to their tackle box when it comes to landing recruits.

The ruling the NCAA hands down could play a major part in the seed the Illini receive in the postseason. During nonconference play they face Marquette, Cincinnati, and, potentially, a key match-up with top-15 Arkansas. Those games — possibly without Cockburn — could alter Illinois' seed come March.

Cockburn came back to Illinois to improve his draft status. NBA scouts suggested that he show he can make shots from the perimeter, improve his free throws, and, more importantly, defend guys who are stuck inside the lane.

For now, it is a waiting game with no timetable as to when an NCAA decision on this matter will be made.

“I know there's a lot of speculation out there on Kofi, whatever," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. "We don't know anything at this point. There's nothing to ask. We're going through due diligence.”

