Illinois freshmen 'thrown to the wolves'

“Those guys have been thrown to the wolves, so to speak, and now they’re really not freshmen anymore — especially Adam (Miller) and (Andre) Curbelo — with the minutes they’ve played," Underwood said. "Those guys have seen some really good teams and some really good players. They’ve seen a lot of schemes thrown at them. They’re maturing into really good players pretty quickly."

Curbelo has been an electric playmaker off the bench, dazzling with his flashy passes and ability to get to the rim at a moment's notice. Miller, despite some early-season struggles on offense, is improving by leaps and bounds defensively. Though Miller is averaging 8.9 points on 34% shooting, Underwood is steadfast in his belief that the freshman has big games coming particularly soon.

Hawkins has been able to grow at a slower pace, in part because of the play of Da'Monte Williams. Underwood has been able to shorten his bench to bring Hawkins along slowly. He was an instant jolt of energy off the bench during the first media timeout on Saturday.

“Having three freshmen on the court, you don’t see that everyday," Curbelo said. "I think as the games go by, as times go by, as practices go by, we’re going to continue to improve off the court when we’re at practice because that’s what is going to keep getting us minutes.