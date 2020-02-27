Illinois, Griffin shoot down Wildcats

I expected it for a while now," Cockburn said. "I really love Alan. I played with him back in high school and played against him. I knew what kind of player he is and I always try to tell him in practice, ‘Just be the kind of player that you know you are. Don’t try to do anything else. Be the shooter I know you are.’ He shot the ball tremendously in high school and I know him to be that kind of player. Seeing him do it right now is a really good feeling."

Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu connected on his mid-range pull-up jumper and finished with 21 points and six rebounds and was a force in the first half, scoring 13 of those before halftime. Cockburn dominated on the glass with 14 rebounds to go with 12 points and several dunks. Illinois (19-9, 11-6) took the lead early in the first half after a slam by Cockburn and never trailed again.

At one point, the lead reached 16 points in the second half, but Northwestern clawed and scratched to keep it within single digits down the stretch. Underwood said Griffin's scoring helped keep Northwestern at bay.

“I think the problem at different times with him has been consistency on the other end," Underwood said. There’s starting to be tremendous trust. We’ve always known he can do that, and we’ve seen it at various times. He adds another dimension. The thing he did tonight — and we all know he can shoot and rebound — he made some nice drives to the basket and made a couple nice passes. Alan is becoming a really, really good college, Big Ten basketball player."

