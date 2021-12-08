Illinois living up to the preseason hype, finally

The Iowa versus Illinois rivalry is up and running again.
Monday night's Illini win over the Hawkeyes may have been precisely what the doctor ordered for the University of Illinois men's basketball team.
Illinois lost its first road test of the season to Marquette (67-66) while committing 26 turnovers. The Illini were without their All-American center Kofi Cockburn in that loss.
Illinois had another opportunity to prove it was an elite team in Kansas City, where the Illini dropped a 71-51 decision to Cincinnati without All-Big Ten guard Andre Curbelo.
The next challenge for Brad Underwood's club was a road game in Iowa City, a place they had not won since 2017.
The Hawkeyes were picked as a bottom-tier team, but the emergence of Keegan Murray has made Iowa a title contender.
Underwood said, "This is one of Fran McCaffery's best teams; they lost a lot — Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp — but he's replaced them with a very athletic team and Murray is an NBA prospect now."
What Illinois showed Monday is what everyone thought they should be: One of the nation's top 10 teams.
I have been to Wisconsin, Michigan, Northwestern, Minnesota, Indiana, and Ohio State, and I can assure you that Iowa is one of the toughest places for opposing teams to win.
Illinois downed Iowa 87-83, but in years past, this would have been a loss. Underwood has a formula for winning on the road. Dating back to last year, they have won nine of 10 road games.
Grad student Jacob Grandison said, "We're built this way. We always play hard, but when you're on the road, we feel it's our team against 15,000 others."
Illinois now has a lethal weapon in Alfonso Plummer, who is shooting a blistering 43% on 3-pointers. Each time it leaves his hands, the team will stand because he has been automatic. Underwood said previously that Plummer would go days in practice without a miss. Plummer is also 28-28 from the free-throw line.
Then you have the best center in college basketball. After an unproductive first half when the Illini offense sputtered, Cockburn finished with 17 points and 18 rebounds. He is proving nearly impossible to stop, making it easier for teammates such as Grandison, Plummer, Trent Frazier, and Coleman Hawkins to have clean looks.
Illinois shot 44% as a team on 3s and 85% from the charity stripe. They owned the Hawkeyes on the glass, out-rebounding them 52-23.
McCaffery said: "That's never happened before and is inexcusable."
The way Illinois defended Iowa, made shots when it mattered, and ran its offense is what top-tier teams do to win on the road.
Teams that win championships show what Illinois showed in Iowa City on Monday.
Saturday is their last chance to get a great non-conference win over a Power 5 school. Arizona, which beat the Michigan Wolverines this year 80-62, will present a major challenge for Illinois because the Wildcats are bigger than Illinois, deeper at this point, and shoot better.