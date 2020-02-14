Illinois men seek quick start vs. Rutgers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Our team walked in before the game and I literally asked the coaches after they left, I said, 'Are we ready?' It was almost like a somber funeral," Underwood said after Tuesday's game. "Before the Maryland game, we were probably too high. We were through the roof. We played like it in the first half, not to take anything away from Michigan State."

Slow starts have reared their ugly head this season but until Tuesday hadn't been much of an issue recently. Against Maryland, Illinois had a 14-point lead early in the first half before the Terps rallied for the win. The most obvious slow start prior to Tuesday was a non-conference home loss to Miami when the Hurricanes led by 27 points in the first half before Illinois rallied with a chance to win the game on the final possession, but didn't.

After that game, the players vowed a change was afoot and that slow starts weren't coming along with them for the rest of the season's ride — one that has the Illini in the mix to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. That's what made Tuesday's start even more of a surprise.

“I have no idea why we had a slow start to be honest," center Kofi Cockburn said. "We have a really bad reputation of doing that, starting the game off slow."